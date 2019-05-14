Sauti za Busara and Norwegian Embassy sign new sponsorship deal

By Paul Owere @p_owere

Dar es Salaam. After 10 years of successful cooperation with Busara Promotions Zanzibar, the embassy of Norway in Dar es Salaam today Tuesday May 14,2019 confirmed a new three-year partnership valued at $ 342,000.

The fund is meant for organisational development, improvements in strategic planning, budgeting, reporting and financial procedures as well as activities throughout the year to produce the internationally-acclaimed music festival.

Speaking at the signing ceremony Sauti za Busara festival director Yusuf Mahmoud, said his team is greatly encouraged with the continued support from the embassy.

“Our aim is to professionalise and promote music from Tanzania and East Africa, and help artists reach new audiences. In a world that’s increasingly divided, music reaches and connects across borders: people to people, heart to heart. We show the world Africa is joyful, vibrant, rich and diverse in its cultural expressions”.

According to him Sauti za Busara brings together people of different backgrounds in celebration of Africa’s unique musical traditions.

“ The festival provides platforms for artists and professionals to meet and learn from each other. Whilst honouring cultural diversity and freedom of expression, civil society becomes stronger. Busara Promotions thanks the Norwegian Embassy and the people of Norway for their generous support,” he said.

Elisabeth Jacobsen the Norwegian Ambassador to Tanzania said the embassy was proud to continue its support for Busara Promotions.

“For the past decade, Busara has connected local artists and music sector professionals with the international music community. Norway attaches great importance to human rights, cultural cooperation and freedom of artistic expression.” She said.

She added : Another objective of the Norwegian support is to promote the development of creativity, professionalism and expertise in the cultural sector. We believe that by supporting Busara and their tremendous efforts, we contribute to a vibrant cultural heritage for Tanzania. I would like to use this opportunity to also encourage public offices, the business community, other donors and individuals to support this great festival.