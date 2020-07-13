Singer Amani welcomes first child 10 months after miscarriage

By NMG

Nairobi. Former secular musician Cecilia Wairimu alias Amani together with her Nigerian husband Chinasa Udeala have welcomed their first child.

Over the weekend, the singer revealed how she had a miscarriage in 2019 which broke her heart because she had been trying to have a baby for a while.

She shared an old picture on her Instagram page and narrated how extremely sad and disappointed she was but chose not to give up despite the challenges.

“When I took this picture last year, I was pregnant but lost it. It hurt but in that moment I chose not to grumble or murmur or get angry. Though disappointed, I chose not to give up and lose faith,” the singer said.

Despite the miscarriage, she said that she was still hopeful that she can still conceive.

“I had conceived after failing to conceive for a while. So I realized that my season had come and it was just a matter of time. I thanked God in advance and the following month I conceived again and this time the pregnancy was sustained.”

“Today I hold my gift from God in my arms. My baby. It is still so surreal. Yahweh is a faithful God who is always on time. All the glory goes back to him,” she said.

During her days in the secular world, the award-winning artiste featured in some of the best known Kenyan songs with the likes of Nameless in the song Ninanoki and also released Tamani, Missing my Baby and Tonight.

In 2010, she was featured in a song written and produced by R Kelly, Hands Across the World. Other artists who were featured in the song include Ali Kiba, Fally Ipupa, 2face Idibia and Navio.

Amani later transitioned to gospel music and went on to release songs such as ‘Upendo’ and ‘Jina Lake Yesu’.