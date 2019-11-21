When Tanasha Donna hit the studios with her baby

Dar es Salaam. Diamond Platnumz’s Kenyan girlfriend, Tanasha Donna the radio presenter is not taking things easy at all, already she is back in studio making music less than two months after she gave birth.

Tanasha posted a picture of her and her son Naseeb Junior in the studio with the caption, “My happiness in one pic.”

It was not clear whether the studio is in Dar es Salaam of her home city Nairobi.

The new mother added that they will be celebrating their son’s 40 on 26 November, a tradition Diamond has upheld with two of his other children, Lattifah and Nillan.

Before their son was born, Tanasha had declined to share his name for fear that evil people will harm him.

Speaking during one of her Instagram live videos, Tanasha, who was responding to a fan’s question explained that she and Diamond agreed to keep their baby’s name private until he was born.

''I am afraid that bad and evil people will harm him, we have already discussed the name but we cannot share it at the moment,'' she said.