Zuchu is the new face on Diamond’s record label WCB

And within hours after her unveiling she has released a new single that serves as her debut song on the Label.

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam . After weeks of teasing Diamond Platnumz’ s record label Wasafi finally on Wednesday night unveiled their latest acquisition adding their already illustrious line-up.

News of the new recruit was first broken by Diamond on his Twitter page where he posted that they would be introducing a new artiste on WCB label.

Zuchu the new face at WCB is not a new name in the Bongo Flava scene who first came on the scene in 2015 at the Tecno Take on the Stage in Lagos where she challenged Nandy and the eventual winner Sapera

And within hours after her unveiling she has released a new single that serves as her debut song on the Label.

The song "Wana" is a Love song described as "Love at First sight". It was produced by top-notch producer, Lizer Classic who has produced a string of hits for Diamond.

Apart from her participation at the Tecno Take the Stage, Zuchu comes from a musical family of Hadija Kopa, Queen of Taarab who four years ago collaborated with Diamond in ‘Nasema Nawe’.

Advertisement

The addition of Zuchu now brings the number of artistes at WCB to six who include, Rayvanny, Mboso, Lavalava, Queen Darleen and Diamond Platnumz himself.