CCM’s Zanzibar presidential candidate Mwinyi outlines priorities

By Haji Mtumwa @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Zanzibar. CCM’s Zanzibar presidential candidate Hussein Ali Mwinyi yesterday kicked off his election campaign promising that if elected president, he wants to ensure that the Union of Zanzibar and Tanganyika is maintained and strengthened, among his key priorities.

Dr Mwinyi launched the campaigns after Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) nominated all 17 presidential candidates, as well as parliamentary and Shehia candidates in the Isles at a time when campaigning in Tanzania Mainland enters its 20th day today.

Addressing thousands of Zanzibaris at Kibanda Maiti grounds in Unguja, Dr Mwinyi mentioned the other priorities as including increasing the scope of revenue collection and jobs in the Isles.

He said he will also stimulate economic growth through an increase in the number of tourists from 500,000 to 850,000 annually.

Dr Mwinyi, accompanied by senior party leaders, promised to build a small port as a step towards strengthening the fishing industry and employment through the maritime source, facilitating access to employment for Zanzibaris through gas and oil investments while promising productive deals in the sector.

Further, Dr Mwinyi promised the construction of modern ports at Maruhubi, implement the construction of roads and airports as measures to stimulate economic growth. He will also push for construction of factories in Unguja and Pemba that will use locally-sourced raw materials as well as provide many job openings for young people on the Isles.

He said in those strategies they hope to increase employment by at least 300,000 jobs in the private and public sectors.

He said the issue of employment will be addressed by empowering youth become employable.

With regard to education, the candidate promised to provide free education from primary to secondary levels and spearhead review of vocational education curricula that will also help increase productivity in the fishing industry.

On health, he promised to improve the sector from the accountability of staff and infrastructure while also strengthening water services in urban and rural areas to reduce inconveniences to citizens.

Regarding the agriculture sector, he said he would make sure his government strengthens various infrastructure in the sector including mobilising good horticulture practices.

He said in order to achieve this, the issue of peace will as well be enhanced, emphasizing that he will make sure he protects the existing peace and unity.

He said the issue of accountability is the key to achieving development, promising not to tolerate irresponsible civil servants in measures to combat corruption, and economic sabotage.

“I will not tolerate corrupt and irresponsible leaders. I would like to promise that I will deal with such people forcefully as per the laws of the land,” he pledged.