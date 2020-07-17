By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Sections of the public on Friday, July 17 reacted against Registrar of Political Parties (RPP’s) intention to take stern measures against opposition political party ACT-Wazalendo.

Through a letter with reference number HA.322/362/20A/11 signed by deputy RPPs Sisty Nyahoza, ACT-Wazalendo’s party leader Zitto Kabwe, national chairman Seif Shariff Hamad and secretary general Ado Shaibu are alleged to have uttered statements that contravene the provisions of Section 6A (1)(2) as well as Section 9(2)(C)(f) of the Political Parties Act (PPA).

“Following the truth that since 2018, ACT-Wazalendo has been involved in acts that contravene the Political Parties Act and the registrar has on several occasions cautioned the party to stop, but in vain,” reads part of the letter dated July 14, 2020.

“The RPPs is intending to issue a punishment under the PPA in order to serve as a lesson to you and other political parties on the significance of abiding by laws governing the country including the PPA when executing your duties especially during this election period.”

The letter says the punishment will remind the party that the PPA was working even during elections and that the law was supposed to be strongly followed during elections in order to ensure the latter was held in a peaceful and calm environment.

“Therefore, you will receive your punishment in the near future,” reads the letter addressed to the party's secretary general.

But, leader of ACT-Wazalendo, Mr Kabwe tweeted, “Again, the registrar of political parties has issued a threatening letter to us @ACTwazalendo that he will take ‘ACTION’ against our movement for reasons so flimsy and baseless grounds. We know the state is worried about the elections, mainland and Zanzibar. We ignore him. #KaziNaBata.”

Mr Omar Said Shaaban@omarshaaban80 twetted, “Registrar of Political Parties says our secretary general has uttered incitement statements by terming this year’s election a do or die something that could lead to chaos. Tanzanians, let us ask him, did Mwalimu Nyerere (Julius) intend to inflict disorder when he declared the country’s agriculture as a do or die?”

For his part, Jchris @Jchris said, “Judge Mutungi (Registrar of Political Parties Francis) is unable to nullify ACT or Chadema. CCM have always been uttering statements threatening to kill people, but such letters have never been issued to the ruling party. One of such statements was issued by the party’s Iringa youth wing (UVCCM) who is currently the District Commissioner (DC).”