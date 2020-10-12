Integrity and behaviour!

By Azim Jamal

Integrity acts as a beacon, guiding the behaviour and attitude of you and your team!

The basis of every relationship is trust, and trust is born out of integrity.

Integrity is the state of being, when what you say or believe in is in sync with how you act. It means choosing to do the right thing irrespective of the circumstances or consequences as Martin Luther King, Jr. said: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

A person with integrity will exhibit it as part of his or her character, and not simply part of a particular role in their life. If they are true to their word, then they will exhibit this quality in all of their interactions.

The role of integrity in business is crucial. It is also a validation of your character amongst your customers, employees and peers.

Without integrity, all competencies and resources can function, but they fail to find any consistent or meaningful expression.

Advertisement

So let’s look at some of the ways to enhance your integrity in the workplace.

• Define integrity – Once you have chosen your set of values and principles, write them down. For example, a conscious declaration lends the power of conviction to your personal or company mission statement. It then acts as a beacon, guiding the behaviour and attitude of you and your team.

• Do unto others as you would have them do unto you – This is the cornerstone of integrity. At all times, maintain an objective, sensitive and fair approach towards everybody. Keep confidential matters confidential, and uphold the trust placed upon you. When we treat others as we ourselves would like to be treated, our actions are aligned with our highest self.

• Accept responsibility – Accepting responsibility means relinquishing ego and taking an objective look at what is needed to resolve the situation and then doing it sincerely.

• Be open to feedback – from all quarters, including customers, colleagues, juniors and body . Although integrity is the guardian ask for ideas to enhance yourself. Be conscious of your words and actions and how close they bring you to being the person you want to become.

• Be utterly reliable – Ensure that whatever you create is your best, even for such everyday matters as routine documents and quick emails. Honor your commitments. If for any reason you can’t, tell people in advance and suggest an alternative.

• The late Dr Stephen Covey would say that the quality of one’s life depends on what happens in the space between stimulus and response. He called this: integrity in the moment of choice. In other words it is easy to have integrity when all is well and good.

It is harder to have integrity when things are tough or when someone has stimulated you with a bad or harsh comment.

Remember, everything that you say or do is a reflection of who you are. Make it count.

The only way to safeguard integrity is to ensure that we, at all times, are guided by a conscious awareness of who we are choosing to be.

______________________________