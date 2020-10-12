Is technology going to replace the physical teacher in class?

By Saumu Jumanne Saumu.j@gmail.com

Do you remember your first teachers at pre-primary or lower primary school? In our days, a teacher was a symbol of excellence, conveyer of knowledge and discipline. The teacher was so highly respected such that, if s/he happened to pass somewhere out of school environment s/he still commanded a lot of respect and power not only from his/her students but society in general.

In the village, actually teaching was the most respected profession that as children we could relate to. It was a “cool job”. I remember my primary science teacher back those days. He was very passionate about his job. It was thanks to him that I, and countless other students, fell in love with science subjects.

The teachers in whose hands I passed have had a huge influence in my choice for a career in education. These remarkable persons made me who I am today.

These memories were rekindled on Monday October 5, when the world marked the World Teacher’s Day. This was a time to reflect on those who deliver the most important services in the education sector. We have the policymakers, education administrators, teachers, researchers and other education stakeholders. However, at the end of the day, for education to be effective the most important aspect is to have good teachers who are able to offer impactful learning to their students.

In this modern era of science and technology, the teaching profession has become somewhat like any other job or profession, and it’s easy to ignore the role of the teachers who go to the classroom. Remember the biggest role teachers play, they teach the younger generation and, in a way, impact their students and change the world.

In the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, there has been a rethinking of education delivery. Will the classroom and the teacher matter in future? We have the big boss “Google Search Engine”, “YouTube” and other Artificial intelligence (AI) leads across the globe.

Can they completely replace the classroom and the teacher? In my opinion, that is a big NO! They cannot. Children will always need real, present teachers in their formative years.

My dear reader, please note that I am not demeaning self-education (of which AI is a must). It remains a vital component of life, especially for those who believe in life-long learning. Considering that, human beings need real human connections; it is not possible to depend on teaching a child from pre-primary to university using AI on its own, with no presence of a physical present teacher.

For the mainstream mass education, methinks the possibility of the class teacher being replaced by technology is remote. AI (technology) will continue to play a vital role in the education sector, but a complimentary one.

We still need good teachers, even as much as one teacher might be able to serve many through an online programme or channel like YouTube or any other online systems. Dear good teachers, remember your roles cannot be underestimated. You will always be needed by the world.

Even Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft at one time said that “technology is just a tool” and “In terms of getting the kids to work together and motivating them, the teacher is the most important.” The World Teachers’ day came also as the world was celebrating customer care week.

For us teachers, the students and parents are our customers. Those of us, who are teachers from inside out, we always treat our customers well and in fairness.

Overall for economic development, especially in the service industry- education, insurance, consultancy, telecoms, tourism, etc, provision of best customer care is very important.

