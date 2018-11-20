The news across East Africa

By Kasera Nick Oyoo midastea@gmail.com

It is always busy on the East African Coast. Let us start in Uganda were that man Bobbi Wine, aka Robert Kyagulanyi, held a big concert.

In case you are new to this part of the world, this is the man who has been giving Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, aka Baba Muhoozi, sleepless nights.

Bobbi Wine has become the voice of the young Ugandan, who is not impressed with President Museveni’s revolutionary credentials, given that this young Uganda wasn’t even born when the President rose to power.

Museveni has sorted out his chief rivals, especially Col (Rtd) Kiiza Besigye who has been summarily arrested, beaten, arraigned and faced death threats.

Apparently, the wind of change seems to be far in the Land of the Cranes, given that yet another change of law has been made possible for Mzee Museveni to take part in the next election as NRM’s presidential candidate.

Out to our North, in Kenya the stories remain: corruption, murder and corruption. It seems the brothers to the North cannot escape the drama of murder. The Governor of Migori, located just after the Sirare/Isebania common border, has been arrested and incarcerated twice in the past two months over accusations of murder and possession of illegal firearms.

In our own beloved United Republic of Tanzania, there seems to be no dull moment. This last week, we have moved from funds denied to funds will be released, through giving names of homosexuals to the top honcho in Dar es Salaam to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denying this was a government rather a personal initiative.

There seemed to be a lull in the drama, which was followed by a flurry of activities that saw opposition MPs visiting Ikulu just as World Bank officials came calling, and some good news at last emerged.

However, the news of the week has to be that of cashew nuts. We all seem to have gone nuts because of these cashew nuts.

The storm over nuts swept two ministers away and we can only assume that they were dropped for failing to take appropriate action to ensure that farmers got what is due to them from the crop, which is a major cash crop for Tanzania.

It promises to be a bright future for farmers if government shall always turn up and purchase their cashew nuts at favourable prices.

On the political front, Parliament closed for the rest of the year but not before the honourable speaker called names of Ministers who are always absent from the august House, which list included the Foreign Affairs minister.

The more interesting thing would be the bills that have gone through a first reading, including the one that is intended to coracle political powers into submission.

In this Republic, there always is something new coming up every week. However, this week let us all celebrate the expected return to the Africa Cup of Nations after a 38-year hiatus.

Although writing before the match was played, I did not expect Lesotho to beat Taifa Stars. Though not a betting man, if I were, I still would not put my money on Lesotho winning given every young star on the Taifa Stars dream of achieving what Peter Tino last achieved for the nation 38 years ago when all of them were not yet born, let alone conceived.

They say “you aint seen nothing yet.” This is the opportunity for our Mbwana Samatta to finally play on a stage in which he can finally bring glory to the nation but also get his last signing to be the big money leagues outside of Belgium where he currently plies his trade with Genk.

Interesting times ahead indeed and we can look forward to even more interesting week.