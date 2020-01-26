Viva Samatta: A lesson hard work, discipline, focus pay

By Saumu Jumanne Saumu.j@gmail.com

Sometimes back I wrote in this column that the best of Mbwana Samatta is yet to come. Today, he could be as well as the topmost diplomat (unofficial) in selling brand Tanzania, for a good cause.

Last week he made headlines all over the world when he joined Aston Villa, an English football club that plays the top premier league in the world. As we speak, he is the most famous Tanzanian in the sports field- a living legend only at the age of 27 years!

Some of our top singers with international following seem to live by the mantra that any publicity good or bad keeps them at the top. But when you come to Samatta, he is so different! For those of us who have been watching his media interviews, the young man is very humble and very confident. He speaks with authority, yet he is never condensing and no wonder many journalists love to interview him. Some international media have described him as being “focused and super talented”.

He is a lesson to us about the art of pursuing your dreams, hardworking and disciplined, and even remaining humble after you reach the pinnacle of your career. He might be the best paid Tanzanian now. Last year he surprised Tanzanians when he married. His wedding could have become the wedding of the year attended by big shots from across the nation and world. But he did a very private ceremony which the media only learned of it after it was fait accompli.

When he joined Aston Villa last week, it was a huge excitement for millions of Tanzanians. It was the talk of town, Mbwana Samatta Vs Aston Villa FC! Every Tanzania felt so proud of him. As he is in the best platform for football in the world, we pray that he will become one of the best in the world.

When he joined the club, traders dealing with printing T-shirt’s were quick to cash in on his name. Within a short time, T-shirts to celebrate his joining the English premier league playing club were placed on sale at many places.

I pray for his great performance, even much better than in the past, and become one of the best goals scorers in his club, and continue to be our hero. As I wish him well, he should keep on remembering that the aspirations of millions of Tanzanians are in his shoulders. Let him keep our nation at the top of the world football.

The door he has opened, inspiring our teens to have faith in their talents and pursue their dreams means a lot for the nation. In a few years to come, maybe we shall have many of our young men and women excelling all over the world in the world of sports and making our motherland proud.

As I have many times stated we are a nation full of millions of talents. To push them out, it’s necessary to have heroes like Samatta - a wonderful role model.

It is also good to note that the hero through SAMAKIBA Foundation has been giving back to the community, especially in the field of education development, and at the same time inspiring the young generation to take sports seriously.

We should not forget that Samatta also plays for the Tanzania national team. His rise in international football means Taifa Stars will be under, world scrutiny. Any time Samatta is captaining or just playing for the team, international media will be following up.

This calls for investing more in the national team. Our government and other stakeholders in the field should take advantage of Samatta moment to ensure the team moves up to greater and bigger prospects.