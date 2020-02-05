End of an era as Moi exits African stage

The death of retired President Daniel arap Moi marks the end of a generation of Africa’s pioneering leaders who shaped the history of their nations before and after independence. Retired President Moi was part of the leaders who served in the colonial Legislative Council (Legco), participated in the negotiations for independence during the Lancaster Conferences, served in the inaugural Cabinet and rose to become the President. He leaves behind a rich history of credible achievements. Having risen from a humble teacher to the presidency, Mr Moi did far more than many of his generation. Assertive, energetic and decisive, Mr Moi ran a tight ship. Throughout his presidency, Mr Moi was guided by simplistic philosophy of Nyayoism – following in the footsteps – and explained in terms of peace, love and unity.

But President Moi had a dark side. Cunning, conniving, manipulating and authoritarian, Mr Moi created a police state that brooked no nonsense. Critics were ruthlessly crushed. Most of the hedonistic acts may have been done behind his back but they happened under his watch, nonetheless. Perhaps, it can be argued that Mr Moi was a victim of a socio-economic and political environment of the time. The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the subsequent collapse of the Union of the Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR) created a new world order. Socio-economic and political divide of the West and East - capitalism and communism - ended and instead entered a unipolar world lead by the US. Liberal democracy, economic deregulation, expansion of civil liberties and globalisation created a totally new environment. During President Moi’s reign, the country recorded remarkable growth in social sectors such as health and education. In particular, President Moi’s affinity for education was translated in the establishment and expansion of schools and higher education. Many secondary schools, particularly for girls, were set up by the former President. Equally significant, he spearheaded growth and expansion of higher education. But it is also during his rule that the country registered worst economic performance.

Poor economy

Poor economic policies characterised by tight regulatory framework of the financial markets that even controlled forex, punitive international trade policies, money laundering, money printing, among others, nearly brought the country down to its knees. Indeed, the hype-inflation experienced in the early 1990s that also coincided with the period of raw looting from the Treasury easily come to mind. Despite his shortcomings, there are things that stand out for Mr Moi. When in 1991 it became evident that the clamour for multiparty democracy was inevitable, Mr Moi led his Kanu troop into repealing Section 2A of the independence Constitution. Kenya became a de jure multiparty state. A year later, in 1992, Kenya went for the first multiparty elections but which he tactfully won as the Opposition fragmented itself into loss. Similarly, Mr Moi peacefully handed over power to Mr Mwai Kibaki in 2002, who defeated the ruling party Kanu’s candidate Uhuru Kenyatta. The way he managed the transition was commendable. Collectively, retired President Moi made an indelible mark in Kenya, region and the continent during his 24-year rule. His contribution to peace initiatives across the continent and other parts of the world is well documented. However, it is also recorded that country went through some of the most excruciating moments under his charge. Whatever historians will record, Mr Moi leaves behind a rich legacy.