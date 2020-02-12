Clean energy the way to go in a progressive world

Environmental degradation can no longer continue to be swept under what is rapidly becoming a tattered rug in this day and age of climate change. Climate change in all its forms is adversely compounded by human activity, resulting in deterioration of the natural environment.

The deterioration is generally through depletion of resources such as clean air and water, as well as the destruction of ecosystems/habitats and the living organisms that depend on them.

Among the human activities which are not environment-friendly is the use of fossil fuels in industries, in households and in other daily activities involving transportation by vehicles, vessels, trains and aircraft.

Fossil fuels include coal, petroleum and natural gas. In fact: any of a class of hydrocarbon-containing materials of biological origin occurring within the Earth’s crust – and which are used as a source of energy. At the end of the day, all these are heavy environmental pollutants.

It, therefore, comes as a relief that leaders in Africa are urged to find ways and means of ending the development and production of fossil fuels – and turn to clean energy sources which do not as adversely impact the environment.

These include solar power, as well as power from water (rivers, tides) and wind-propelled generator turbines.

Advertisement

The call to “go clean energy” – dubbed the “deCOALonize Campaign” as a Kenya-based twist on the decolonisation of Africa to free the continent from colonial subjugation – is intended to free Africa from the shackles of environment-unfriendly fossil fuels.

We agree with the call made at the Africa Energy Leaders Summit on Climate Change, Energy and Energy Finance held in Addis Ababa on January 28-29, 2020.