When they ‘interfere’ but choose to blame China for self-defence

By Sweba Unuki

From Hong Kong to Taiwan, the West’s anti-China stance is back – as they have always existed – creating and exploiting any and every loophole possible to halt the global ascendancy of China as a powerhouse.

By acting directly through its state organs or by using agents and surrogates, the United States would always remain adamant to destabilize its geographically distant competitor as a way to maintain its dominance.

Of late, the Taiwan question has resurfaced with the US blaming China for tightening its grip on the West-leaning secessionist forces in the island that is historically known to be part of China since ancient times.

While such divisive efforts are ongoing, the West deliberately gives little recognition to the oneness of the Chinese people and the close ethnic and cultural ties between those living in mainland China and those in Taiwan. Therefore, it is important for the West to understand that Taiwan cannot distance itself from China no matter the extent of Western enticement to do so, and that peaceful reunification is the common aspiration of the majority of the Chinese people.

While the west generally would condemn anarchy in troubled countries around the globe, it would push for disharmony in China and the Korean peninsula, for instance, to serve its interests in the region and to maintain the enduring tradition of ‘divide and rule’.

The US’ efforts at destabilizing China and particularly venturing in the Taiwan question started long ago, influencing and supporting the island’s position to break away from China, especially following the defeat of the pro-US nationalist government by the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 1949 and the outbreak of the Korean War one year after, in which the Chinese and American troops fought each other and Taiwan gained renewed importance in the US global anti-communist strategy.

The irony is that the US’ meddling into the cross-Strait relations once reached the boiling point in 1971 where it attempted to recognize both Taiwan and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as members of the United Nations, an international organization which only accepts sovereign states as its members. With the help of its loyal friends from the developing world, the PRC rejoined the UN while the representatives of the Nationalist government based in Taiwan were expelled.

The US’ interference in China’s post-independence affairs, including the Taiwan and Hong Kong questions, may speak of their intentions now that they have lost the privileged access to these territories which China has reclaimed.

The attacks on the system of governance, the famous ‘one country, two systems’ approach in the case of Taiwan – and which also applies to Hong Kong – can then be considered as something that amounts to teaching an independent country how to manage its own affairs.

No single Western country would allow foreign interventions in its internal affairs in whatever means and circumstances. Just think about the US sensitivity about foreign intervention in its domestic elections. The international community should question itself as to why would China let the Taiwan and Hong Kong questions be determined by foreign governments!

So, direct and indirect Taiwan offensive should not be considered as an isolated incident but rather a continuation of dirty politics aimed at destabilizing the Chinese state and compromise the progress is has been making over time.

In response, China’s has carried out military drills within its territorial jurisdiction, including areas bordering Taiwan to deter any potential threats coming from within the island and foreign military intervention. It should be seen as an act of self-defense rather than provocation.

Also, China has opted for some more civilized and diplomatically friendly ways in addressing the challenges it encounters on the international front, and it has always acted in accordance with international norms to ease or control most of the tensions that are triggered and influenced by the US and generally Western interests in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Xinjiang and human rights-related issues.