By Paul Raphael

Covid-19 has had a dramatic impact on people’s day-to-day lives, causing many social, travel, and school disruptions. The abnormal has become the new normal.

One obvious changes to everyday routines is social distancing, leading to restrictions on social gatherings and even halting people’s travel plans.

As such, it is likely that many people have tried to adapt to new ways of socializing, some which are very strange indeed in an effort to stay connected while reducing personal contact.

Fortunately, digital communications – such as video calls or social media – provide useful ways for staying connected during these times. Scheduling regular catch ups has provided many with a sense of normality and something to look forward to.

During this time, Tanzania’s telcos have worked hard to support their customers who rely on digital communications to stay connected. Some have reduced tariffs and introduced bundles to allow especially students get learning materials that they might desire.

Tigo which is one of the country’s main telecom operators is such an example that has endeared itself to her customers by introducing several measures.

Tigo’s home internet offers customers fast and reliable connectivity for all their internet needs.

Meanwhile, Tigo’s Kitochi 4G phone now provides customers living in areas where 4G coverage is available with an affordable means of staying digitally connected and entertained through apps including Facebook, WhatsApp and gmail.

Tigo is working hard to support its customers’ needs and queries. As such, customers can get in touch with Tigo agents through a number of digital channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook or Twitter.

And as confirmed, in these challenging times, staying digitally connected is now more important than ever. It is good that our telcos are here to support us now and going forward.