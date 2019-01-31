EDITORIAL: Cholera? not again!

A cholera outbreak in today’s Tanzania...? ‘Oh NO; NOT again,’ we were sorely tempted to yell in exasperation!

As reported in The Citizen yesterday, a cholera outbreak in the Ngorongoro District of Arusha Region has resulted in one death, while at least 21 persons are undergoing treatment for the killer disease.

Cholera is a highly-infectious disease that causes severe watery diarrhea. This can lead to dehydration – and even death, if not effectively treated. It is caused by eating food or drinking water contaminated with a bacterium called ‘Vibrio cholerae.’

Cholera can be effectively avoided by putting in place modern water and sewage treatment systems, and strictly adhering to cleanliness of the highest order at all times. But, eliminating cholera entirely has never been possible.