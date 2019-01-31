The Citizen OpEd EDITORIAL: Cholera? not again! Thursday January 31 2019 A cholera outbreak in today’s Tanzania...? ‘Oh NO; NOT again,’ we were sorely tempted to yell in exasperation!As reported in The Citizen yesterday, a cholera outbreak in the Ngorongoro District of Arusha Region has resulted in one death, while at least 21 persons are undergoing treatment for the killer disease.Cholera is a highly-infectious disease that causes severe watery diarrhea. This can lead to dehydration – and even death, if not effectively treated. It is caused by eating food or drinking water contaminated with a bacterium called ‘Vibrio cholerae.’Cholera can be effectively avoided by putting in place modern water and sewage treatment systems, and strictly adhering to cleanliness of the highest order at all times. But, eliminating cholera entirely has never been possible.Indeed, even the world’s most powerful nation every which way, the US, still records about 10 cases of cholera yearly, according to the ! The Ngorongoro cholera outbreak is blamed on recent heavy rains which wreaked havoc with existing water supply and sanitation works. But, such vagaries should not be allowed to weaken our resolve in the fight against avoidable/preventable infections like cholera. Indeed, the time must come when we can say Cholera? NEVER again! In the headlines Ndugai: Parliament paid Lissu Sh250 million in past two years The National Assembly speaker Job Ndugai on Thursday 31, said between September 7, 2017 and Kenyan firm to buy 100,000 tonnes of cashew A Kenyan firm will buy at least 100,000 tonnes of raw cashewnuts from Tanzania. Banks steadily stabilising Traditional healers react to government claims Samia challenges new Nemc board to deliver How energy sources are linked to forests loss Bunge passes Bill on transport regulation Probe source of weapons used in robberies, church leaders urge