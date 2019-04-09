EDITORIAL: New hope for lasting peace in South Sudan

The two-day visit to the Vatican by South Sudan President Salva Kiir and his self-exiled political archrival, former vice president Riek Machar, ushers in new hope for a lasting solution to the crisis bedeviling the young East African nation. For two days – April 9 and 10 – President Kiir and Dr Machar, will be at the Holy See on a spiritual retreat seeking to reconnect with God and with each other through prayer.

Their latest gesture at addressing the problem their country is facing is yet another encouraging sign of sincerity. On March 16, President Kiir was granted audience at the Vatican by Pope Francis, Bishop of Rome and Head of the Catholic Church. The two discussed the peace process in the country, its future development and possible return of refugees.

The March 16 meeting came after an aborted papal visit to Juba in 2017, due to security concerns. Repeated efforts by the leader of the Catholic Church to play a critical role in bringing peace to South Sudan are humbling and should not be taken for granted.

If this retreat culminates in reconciliation between the two antagonistic parties and lasting peace after a bitter internecine civil war that began in December 2013 following independence in July 2011, then the whole East African Community will be relieved.

Granted, the problems in South Sudan – coupled with conflicts in Burundi and DR Congo – have had a huge toll on the region in terms of security and forced illegal migration of victims. In South Sudan alone, some 400,000 lives have been lost since, with more than a third of the 12 million-strong population uprooted.