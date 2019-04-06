The Simba Sports Club soccer team today plays its first match of the knockout stage of the African Champions League against TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The match takes place at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam from 4pm, and Simba need to win with a big goals margin to create greater chances of qualifying for the semifinals.

This match provides an opportunity for Simba to shine against fellow soccer giants from other parts of the continent. Simba is the only team from Tanzania and the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) which made it to the competition.

Simba players must constantly bear in mind that they are facing an experienced opponent, TP Mazembe, who has won the title five times in the past.

Although Simba recorded victories in all the matches they played against their opponents in the earlier rounds and the groups stage, the players should not rest on their laurels, as the most difficult part of the competition is just beginning – and the going is going to be tough indeed.

TP Mazembe already have a good track record in African football. They featured in the 2010 Fifa Club World Cup in which they finished second.

In that regard, we earnestly urge the Simba players to struggle really hard in the encounter if they are to put the brakes on TP Mazembe dominating the competition. Simba have to play with determination in the encounter so as to come up with results that make Tanzanians proud. Soccer fans have been asked to attend the match in strength to cheer on and inspire the Tanzanian players into pulverizing the Congolese opponents on the soccer pitch.