Why Hussein Mwinyi is rooting for Blue Economy

By Mohamed Mansour

Blue Economy is increasingly being proposed by scholars and policy makers as a blueprint for promoting economic development aimed at GDP growth, poverty reduction (income and employment) and a concept for conserving the world’s ocean and the inherent resources.

The concept of the blue economy was first highlighted at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), held in Rio de Janeiro in 2012.

Regarding UNCTAD, Blue Economy is defined as the economic and trade activities that focus on the ocean-based marine environment, associated biodiversity, ecosystems, species, and genetic resources whilst ensuring conservation.

In terms of Africa, the prospects of blue economy to influence Africa’s economic growth was first highlighted in the AU Integrated Maritime Strategy (AIMS) of 2050 and advanced with the adoption of the African Charter on Maritime Security and Safety and Development in Africa (or the Lomé Charter) by the African Union Assembly in 2016.

As set out by the African Union’s Agenda 2063, the Blue Economy is perceived as the continent’s future because its benefits extend beyond the shores of coastal states and create opportunities for adjacent landlocked communities and countries.

South Africa, Seychelles and Mauritius are the success stories as far as Blue Economy is concerned in Africa.

Some strides have been made in selected sectors of Africa’s Blue Economy, which currently contributes $1 trillion to the continent’s economy.

Being important from economic, social and environmental perspectives, Zanzibar has a potential to focus this area in building new and vibrant economy aiming at reducing unemployment rate, poverty and economic growth.

Currently, Zanzibar’s GDP stands Sh3.1 trillion with tourism contributing 30 per cent, agriculture 20 per cent, Industry 18 per cent and other sectors carry 12 per cent with an inflation rate that stands at 2.7 per cent.

All the sectors of blue economy are important to the socio-economic development of Zanzibar. The sectors that possess huge potential for value addition, local entrepreneurship and job creation are fisheries, seaweed production, coastal tourism, maritime transport and shipping.

Most of the fishing activities are currently taking place within internal and territorial waters (12 nautical miles).

The estimated size of fishing grounds for Zanzibar artisanal fishermen is about 6,720 square kilometers of which 4,000 square kilometers are around Unguja and 2,720 square kilometers are around Pemba.

Fishing sector contributes 2.6 per cent of Zanzibar’s GDP and employs more than 200,000 people in the isles while more than 4000,000 others benefit from the sector. Zanzibar exports fish averaging 1,806 metric tons per year. Seaweed farming is a well-established industry in Zanzibar.

It has created more than 25,000 jobs for the indigenous people especially women. Zanzibar is the third largest exporter of seaweed in the world, after the Philippines and Indonesia. There are two main seaweed species cultured in Zanzibar which are; Eucheuma spinosum and Eucheuma cotton.

Tourism is one of the fastest growing industries in Zanzibar and has attracted more than 68 per cent of investment projects approved by Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA).

The sector contributes 30 per cent of the GDP, 80 per cent of foreign earnings and provides 60,000 direct employment opportunities.

Zanzibar under the leadership of Dr. Ali Mohamed Shein, started to build foundations and took several policy measures to promote Blue Economy and ensure compliance to conservation and management norms.

The government revamped Zanzibar Fishing Corporation (ZAFICO) and building of Research Institute of Fisheries which is expected to complete in 2021.

On the other hand, Dr. Shein purchased a fishing vessel, SEHEWA-1 and SEHEWA-II is under construction.

The government also poured Sh26 billion for improvement of Malindi Fish Market by which after its completion will employ 6000 people including 1400 employment opportunities of fish mongers.

The security surveillance of deep see has been improving to prevent illegal fishing, establishment of ZPRA, ZPDC and ongoing exploration of Oil and Gas.

Other crucial steps are; the preparation in building Mpigaduri port with the assessment of cost and maps and a construction of a semi-commercial marine hatchery whose completion will go along way to support the fishing industry even in Mainland Tanzania.

The Zanzibar CCM presidential candidate, Dr. Hussein Mwinyi has on several occasions during his election campaigns pointed out that Zanzibar has not utilized its ocean area for economic benefits and he believes Blue Economy is very promising area with high returns on how Zanzibar and its people can benefit from unexploited resources in the sea.

Mwinyi says he is committed to build new Zanzibar and new economy if elected as eighth president of Zanzibar.

He believes Zanzibar can achieve economic growth and reduce the rate of unemployment through blue economy, trade and industrial development together with improving technical education.

Among of the plans and strategies of Mwinyi on Blue Economy is promoting of marine tools such as improving security in the coastal area, establishing marine spatial plan and establishing special department of Blue Economy.

Other crucial steps are; improving coastal tourism and encouraging conference and sport tourism. But great effort will be in strategic training of youths in sectors of Blue Economy to boost efficiency and widen a room for employments.

The CCM presidential candidate in Zanzibar has been affirming to improve existing ports in terms of modern equipments and accountability, building new modern and big ports of cargo like Mpigaduri, Oil and Gas port of Mangapwani and other small fishing ports.

Dr. Mwinyi has also promised to forward to establish see weed and fish processing and industries to provide employment and to add value of ocean products. For fish traders, Mwinyi has disclosed to build fish markets and other markets.

Generally, Zanzibar is at the strategic location for Blue Economy that is why Dr. Hussein Mwinyi has often pointed out, that it is important to maintain the capacity of marine ecosystems.

On the other hand, Blue economy has been an important priority area for the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in terms of economic development. Tanzania (including Zanzibar) being a member of IORA can benefit enormously from the collective action adopted by IORA on blue economy.

The Zanzibaris are expecting accountability from Mwinyi should he be elected President in implementing appropriate policies and management actions using the appropriate tools and concepts such as Marine Spatial Planning whereby Zanzibar can enhance the contribution of blue economy to its national economic growth, development of other sectors including trade and infrastructuresand reducing rate of unemployment.