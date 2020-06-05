Why it is important to keep promoting technological innovation

By Paul Raphael

In Tanzania, as in the rest of the world, technology has had a dramatic impact on society; it has changed several facets of our lives.

Embracing innovative digital technologies will not just benefit businesses but will also be vital for future success.

Investing in digital technologies can, on the face of it, appear expensive, but in many cases, it can be a highly cost-effective decision. Digital technology can help to streamline processes, increase efficiency, improve productivity and save businesses money.

There is little question that technology has transformed the speed and ease at which we communicate and as a result communication methods have gone from postal mail, to telephones and now to a range of digital methods to speak to one another.

The outbreak of Covid-19in the past six months has likely prompted many more people to turn towards digital technology to communicate, as well assist them with daily activities such as making payments, or simply keeping entertained.

Looking ahead, there are numerous ways in which we can help ensure that we all benefit from the digital technology.

One example is through the provision of mobile financial services, in what is known as mobile money.

Services such as these play an important role in strengthening the domestic economy by improving people’s access to finance, providing an easier way to pay bills, transfer cash and buy everyday items.

Mobile money therefore plays an important role for improving financial inclusion and boosting government revenue collection.

Services such as these have been made possible due to Tanzania’s established telecom sector. Companies such as Tigo Tanzania have been at the forefront of developing mobile money services with its Tigo Pesa portfolio of products.

In addition, Tigo has sought to ensure that its wider services are available to as many people as possible.

For example, their recently launched Ujanja Ni portfolio has been designed to offer its customers data bundles and voice packages at competitive prices. This is helping to ensure that more people can continue to enjoy these services in the future.

If you want to remain competitive in your industry, then it’s vital to shape your strategy by embracing technology to drive your business forward.

Embracing the right digital technology will have a positive impact on your ability to grow. The opportunity for the companies that show courage and do adopt digital technologies really is immense.

