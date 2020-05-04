Why staying digitally connected is now more important than ever

By Paul Chacha

For many countries across the world, Covid-19 is having a widespread – and potentially long lasting – impact on people’s daily lives and maybe the world that we knew a few months ago may never be the same again!

Never in our lifetime have we witnessed such a magnitude of business and border closures, from developed to developing countries.

In response to the travel restrictions, school closures and recommendations for social distancing to help slow the spread of the virus, many Tanzanians have turned to digital tools to continue certain aspects of their day-to-day lives.

Across the country, people rely on interactions with friends, family and members of the local community. With authorities urging people not to gather in large groups, staying digitally connected is now more important than ever.

It is useful to remember that while some people will not be able to visit friends and family in person, they are still just a phone call away.

Digital technology is an essential tool for maintaining communication, it is helping loved ones stay in touch and is having a positive impact on our mental wellbeing.

Similarly, digital technology has been invaluable for small and medium sized businesses in the wake of Covid-19. For these companies, ensuring reliable access to internet services is an important way for businesses to stay in contact with their customers, improve their online marketing and make digital transactions.

Fortunately, the country’s telecom providers are helping their customers take advantage of today’s digital offerings. For example, Tigo Tanzania is helping households stay connected with their home internet router; providing all the family with a means of browsing the internet and staying in touch with others on social media.

Meanwhile, businesses can take advantage of their Office Internet function to maintain their digital presence.

This offering provides business with a selection of online tools to ensure that their operations can continue to run smoothly. In these challenging times, staying digitally connected is more important than ever.