$18.5 million programme targets Lake Tanganyika conservation drive

Prime
From right to left: LTA Management Committee Chairperson Richard Lungu; Executive Director and Legal Representative of the Lake Tanganyika Authority (LTA) Dr Emma Léontine Nzeyimana; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, Republic of Zambia (outgoing Chair), Dr Douty Chibamba; Minister of State in the Office of the Vice President (Environment and Union), United Republic of Tanzania (incoming Chair), Mr Hamad Yussuf Masauni; Minister of Fisheries and Livestock, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jean Pierre Tshimanga Buana; and Minister of Environment, Agriculture and Livestock, Republic of Burundi, Léontine Nzeyimana; pose during the 14th Ordinary Meeting of the LTA Conference of Ministers, marking a moment of regional unity and commitment to advancing conservation of the Lake Tanganyika Basin. PHOTO | COURTESY
By
Ramadhani Ismail
Journalist
Mwananchi Communications Limited
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