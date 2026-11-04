$18.5 million programme targets Lake Tanganyika conservation drive









Dar es Salaam. The Lake Tanganyika Biodiversity Conservation Network for Nature, Communities and Climate Resilience (LaTaBioCoN) was launched in Dar es Salaam on Friday, with a €15.986 million budget to protect 1.6 million hectares of ecosystems across four countries and strengthen the livelihoods of communities dependent on the lake by 2032.

The six-year regional initiative brings together Tanzania, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Zambia to address environmental threats through coordinated conservation, sustainable resource management and climate-resilient economic activities.

Launched during the 14th Ordinary Meeting of the Lake Tanganyika Authority (LTA) Conference of Ministers, the programme is led by The Nature Conservancy (TNC), which heads a consortium of six organisations responsible for its implementation. Beyond protecting ecosystems, the initiative aims to improve the capacity of 80,000 people to manage fisheries, land and natural habitats. Women are expected to account for 30 percent of the beneficiaries, while young people will make up 40 per cent.

A further 32,160 people are expected to gain access to climate-resilient livelihood opportunities, while 28,826 will receive support to strengthen their capacity in natural resource management.

Director of the Lake Tanganyika Basin at TNC, Fridolin Nzambimana, said the programme was designed to ensure conservation efforts deliver tangible benefits to communities, including healthier fish stocks, improved soil conservation and cleaner water. He said local communities needed the rights, skills and income to take responsibility for protecting the lake rather than depending entirely on external conservation interventions.

“These numbers are promises to people, not just to a map. Every hectare we conserve contributes to healthier fish stocks, better soil conservation and cleaner water for families. Our goal is that by 2032, lakeshore communities have the rights, skills and income to protect this lake themselves,” he said.

To achieve these targets, field implementation will mainly take place in Tanzania and Zambia, where community institutions and local conservation initiatives will receive support.

Burundi and the DRC will participate through regional policy engagement, scientific cooperation and capacity-building coordinated by the LTA.

In Tanzania, the programme will strengthen existing community structures, including Beach Management Units, fisheries cooperatives, village natural resource committees and water users' associations, to improve local participation in managing natural resources.

Country Director of TNC, Lucy Magembe, said the initiative would be implemented through a partnership involving six organisations with complementary expertise, rather than being driven by TNC alone.

She said the participation of women and young people, alongside community rights and benefit-sharing, would be central to the programme.

“LaTaBioCoN brings together six organisations with complementary expertise. In Tanzania, we will strengthen existing community institutions such as Beach Management Units, fisheries cooperatives, village natural resource committees and water users’ associations. The participation of women and youth, rights and benefit-sharing are core to this programme, not add-ons,” she said.

The programme will also support the establishment of 18 Community Conserved Areas, including 15 in Tanzania and three in Zambia, which will be proposed for recognition as other effective area-based conservation measures (OECMs).

In addition, five Key Biodiversity Areas are expected to receive national recognition, while six nature-based enterprises will receive support to improve their business capacity and create economic opportunities linked to conservation.

To ensure the activities remain financially sustainable, the initiative will establish three financing mechanisms incorporating benefit-sharing arrangements.

It will also support the review of nine policy and regulatory instruments and improve the effectiveness of 22 community management institutions. These interventions come amid growing environmental pressure on the Lake Tanganyika Basin, which covers approximately 223,000 square kilometres and contains 22 Key Biodiversity Areas.

More than 12 million people depend on the basin for fishing, agriculture, forests and water, making the health of its ecosystems critical to food security and economic activities across the four countries.

However, climate change, sedimentation, habitat loss and illegal fishing continue to threaten the lake's biodiversity and the natural resources that sustain surrounding communities.

Given that the lake is shared by four countries, the programme will promote regional cooperation in conservation, scientific research and natural resource management to address environmental challenges that extend beyond national borders.

LaTaBioCoN will also serve as a practical mechanism for implementing the LTA Strategic Action Programme, which provides a regional framework for the sustainable management of Lake Tanganyika.