NECTA Examination Results: Standard Seven pass rate rises to 85.22 percent

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s pass rate in the 2026 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) has risen to 85.22 percent, with 970,876 candidates passing out of the 1,139,273 who sat the examination.

Announcing the results on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, National Examinations Council of Tanzania (NECTA) Executive Secretary, Prof Said Mohamed, said the candidates had obtained Grades A, B and C.

The latest results represent a 3.42 percentage-point increase in the overall pass rate from 81.80 percent recorded in 2025.

In terms of performance quality, 429,667 candidates, equivalent to 37.72 percent, secured Grades A and B, representing a 0.82 percentage-point improvement compared with the previous year.