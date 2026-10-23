BLUETTI targets Africa’s energy gap with flexible solar payment solutions

Guangzhou. Global clean energy company BLUETTI is seeking to expand its footprint across Africa with affordable solar power and energy storage solutions targeting households, small businesses and industrial users.

The company showcased its latest technologies at the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, China, held from October 15 to 19, 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen partnerships with African distributors and tap into the continent’s growing demand for reliable electricity.

Among the innovations unveiled was a pay-as-you-go (PAYGO) solar energy solution designed to make electricity more accessible to customers who cannot afford the high upfront costs of installing solar systems.

The solution allows customers to acquire solar power systems through flexible instalment payments, potentially expanding access to electricity in underserved communities.

It combines off-grid solar systems with BLUETTI GO, a digital platform that enables distributors to monitor repayments, manage inventory, track sales and remotely manage devices.

The company also showcased its HomeStar energy storage series, offering capacities ranging from 2 kilowatt-hours (kWh) to 5 kWh, designed to provide backup and off-grid electricity for households, clinics and small businesses

For larger commercial and industrial users, BLUETTI introduced energy storage solutions with capacities ranging from 64 kWh to 240 kWh, alongside integrated solar power and electric vehicle charging systems.

The technologies are designed to help businesses manage electricity costs, reduce peak demand and maintain operations during power interruptions.

According to the company, BLUETTI already operates in more than 40 African countries, supported by local teams and project implementation capabilities.

It now aims to deepen collaboration with distributors and business partners across the continent to accelerate the adoption of affordable and sustainable energy technologies.

The expansion reflects the company's strategy of addressing energy needs across different market segments, from households seeking affordable electricity to industries requiring dependable power supplies.