Samia appoints new chairpersons for wildlife, tourism bodies

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed new chairpersons to the boards of three public institutions responsible for wildlife conservation, national parks and tourism promotion.

The appointments cover the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (Tawa), Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) and Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa).

According to a statement issued by the Chief Secretary, Moses Kusiluka, on Friday, October 23, 2026, retired General George Waitara has been appointed chairman of Tawa's Board of Directors.

Zuhura Muro has been appointed chairperson of the TTB board, while retired Major General Hamis Semfuko will chair Tanapa's Board of Trustees.

The appointments were announced in a statement signed by the Deputy Director of Presidential Communications at State House, Shaaban Kissu.

The three institutions play key roles in managing Tanzania's wildlife resources, conserving national parks and promoting the country as a tourism destination.