E-bikes to save Tanzania’s ‘boda boda’ riders up to Sh60,000 monthly

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s bustling boda boda sector is poised for a transformation with the official rollout of electric motorcycles by e-mobility company Spiro, a move expected to significantly cut riders’ operating costs and reduce environmental pollution.

Speaking during the launch of the company’s operations in Dar es Salaam, Spiro’s Managing Director for Kenya and Tanzania, Mr Kshitij Sharma, said Tanzania represents a strategic market due to its large population of motorcycle taxi operators.

“Spiro is on a mission to transform lives and drive the shift toward an electric mobility ecosystem across Tanzania,” Mr Sharma said. “Boda boda riders stand to gain the most—from reduced fuel and service costs to better income margins and cleaner operations.”

According to Spiro, riders using electric bikes could save between Sh40,000 and Sh60,000 per month, mainly due to the elimination of fuel expenses and the minimal maintenance required for electric vehicles.

Spiro’s electric motorcycles, which produce zero emissions, come with battery-swap functionality. The company has already rolled out battery swap stations in strategic locations including Gongo la Mboto, Kigamboni, Mbagala, Kariakoo, and Bonyokwa’s Total petrol station. Each battery provides a travel range of 100 to 120 kilometres on a full charge.

Mr Ismail Hincha, Sales Manager at Spiro Tanzania Mobility Solutions, emphasised the company’s commitment to sustainability and economic empowerment.

“This initiative is not just about convenience and savings—it’s also about cutting emissions, reducing Tanzania’s reliance on imported fuel, and creating green jobs,” he said.

Beyond cost-savings, Spiro’s entry into the Tanzanian market is expected to boost gender inclusion. The company is actively encouraging women to participate in the mobility sector, not just as riders but also as technicians and entrepreneurs.

Spiro is currently seeking strategic partnerships with government institutions, regulatory bodies such as Ewura and Tanesco, ride-hailing platforms, and fintech firms to accelerate the rollout of charging infrastructure and digital payment solutions.