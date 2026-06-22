How gold exports drive Tanzania’s trade surplus with neighbours

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s trade surplus with neighbouring countries has remained broadly supported by mineral exports, particularly gold, even as overall performance shows regional fluctuations, according to the latest Bank of Tanzania data.

The Consolidated Zonal Economic Performance Report shows that Tanzania’s surplus stood at Sh1.55 trillion in the quarter ending March 2025, reflecting continued cross-border trade activity shaped by both rising imports and export gains in key sectors.

Despite a 4.5 per cent contraction in the surplus, gold exports from the Lake Zone continued to play a central role in sustaining Tanzania’s trade position with neighbouring countries.

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The zone accounted for the largest share of the country’s cross-border surplus, driven by shipments of unrefined gold alongside cement and food products.

The report indicates that while some regions faced pressure from rising imports, particularly agricultural inputs, mining exports helped offset weaker performance elsewhere, maintaining an overall positive trade balance.

The Northern Zone also recorded an improved surplus, supported by a decline in imports of iron ore, steel, pharmaceutical products and plastic articles from neighbouring markets.

However, the Southern Highlands saw a widening deficit, driven by increased imports of maize seeds and fertilisers and lower cement exports, highlighting uneven regional trade dynamics.

Economists say the data points to a continuing pattern in which gold exports remain a stabilising force in Tanzania’s regional trade, cushioning the impact of seasonal agricultural fluctuations and import-driven pressures in other zones.

University of Dodoma economics lecturer Dr Lutengano Mwinuka said agricultural trade continues to be influenced by seasonal production cycles, affecting consistency in export flows across the region.

Independent economic analyst Mr Oscar Mkude said Tanzania’s trade performance reflects a structure still dependent on a few key sectors, with mining—particularly gold—providing critical support.

He said broader diversification would be needed to reduce exposure to seasonal shocks in agriculture and construction-related demand, which often affect import and export balances.