Court rules that Kenya's General Election should be held in 2026 not 2027

Nairobi. Kenya’s High Court has ruled that the country’s next General Election is due in 2026, rejecting arguments that the polls should be held in 2027, according to the Daily Nation.

The court noted that the Constitution requires elections to be held every five years from the date of the previous presidential election, meaning the next vote should take place this year based on the 2022 election timeline.

However, the ruling has not completely settled the debate, with legal experts pointing to unresolved constitutional questions surrounding the timing of the polls and the interpretation of election cycles.

The decision comes as Kenya prepares for another major electoral period, with political parties expected to intensify mobilisation and succession discussions ahead of the vote.