Sabasaba at 50: Tanzania prepares for its biggest trade showcase yet

Dar es Salaam. For five decades, the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), popularly known as Sabasaba, has served as Tanzania’s premier marketplace of ideas, products, innovations and investment opportunities.

What began as a platform to showcase local industries has evolved into one of East Africa’s most important trade exhibitions, attracting thousands of exhibitors, investors, policymakers and consumers from across the world.

This year, the fair reaches a significant milestone as it celebrates its Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years since its establishment.

The Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) said on June 24,2026, preparations are in the final stages for what is expected to be the largest edition of the exhibition ever held.

Scheduled to run from June 28 to July 13, 2026, the 49th edition of the fair coincides with the 50th anniversary celebrations, creating a unique moment for reflection on the exhibition’s contribution to Tanzania’s economic transformation and its future role in connecting local businesses to global markets.

Speaking ahead of the event, TanTrade Director General Dr Latifa Khamisi Mohamed said the Golden Jubilee edition represents far more than a celebration of longevity.

“The Sabasaba Trade Fair has played a critical role in promoting trade, investment and industrial development in Tanzania over the past 50 years. This year’s exhibition will not only celebrate that history but also showcase the future opportunities available to Tanzanian businesses in regional and international markets,” she said.

The exhibition comes at a time when Tanzania is intensifying efforts to boost exports, strengthen industrialisation and encourage greater participation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in international trade.

Over the years, Sabasaba has become an important gateway for local producers seeking buyers beyond Tanzania’s borders. From agricultural products and manufactured goods to technology solutions and financial services, the fair has increasingly reflected the diversification of the country’s economy.

This year’s main theme, “The Sabasaba International Trade Fair is Tanzania’s Pride,” underscores the event’s national significance.

Supporting themes such as “Tanzanian Products More International” and “Tanzanian Businesses More Digital” highlight the government’s ambition to expand export markets and accelerate digital transformation within the business community.

According to Dr Mohamed, organisers are expecting strong participation from both domestic and international exhibitors, a sign of growing confidence in Tanzania as a trade and investment destination.

“Our vision is to bring together businesses from Tanzania and around the world so that they can create partnerships, access new markets and identify investment opportunities. The response we have received so far indicates that this will be one of the most successful exhibitions in the history of Sabasaba,” she said.

For many businesses, the fair remains an important platform for networking and market expansion.

Managing Director of a Dar es Salaam-based food processing company, Mr Hussein Mussa, said the exhibition has helped local enterprises gain visibility and establish commercial relationships that would otherwise be difficult to secure.

“Trade fairs such as Sabasaba allow businesses to interact directly with customers, distributors and investors. Many SMEs cannot afford international marketing campaigns, so having access to thousands of visitors in one location creates enormous opportunities for growth,” he said.

To mark the Golden Jubilee, TanTrade has organised a series of special activities, including a walkathon on June 27 and a fireworks display later that evening to officially launch the celebrations.