SBL, tourism college partner to enhance hospitality skills for Tanzanian youth

Dar es Salaam. Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National College of Tourism (NCT) to enhance hospitality skills among the college students.

The partnership aims to equip hospitality students and graduates with essential skills and practical experience, boosting their employability and contributing to the continued growth of the country’s tourism and hospitality industries.

The collaboration is part of SBL’s “Learning for life” programme designed to improve livelihoods and create employment opportunities for Tanzanian youth.

Through the programme, students from NCT will receive specialised training in business and hospitality skills, including communication, leadership, personal branding, budgeting, and time management.

Additionally, the students will gain hands-on experience in hospitality operations through internships and practical training sessions.

Speaking about the partnership, SBL corporate relations director, Mr John Wanyancha, emphasised the company’s dedication to youth empowerment.

“We are delighted to partner with the NCT to create pathways for young people to thrive in the hospitality industry. Our Learning for Life programme is not just about education but also about providing real-world skills that will help the students secure meaningful employment and contribute to the overall growth of Tanzania’s tourism sector,” he said.

Through the partnership, SBL will facilitate internship placements for NCT students in the hospitality sector, offering them industry exposure and practical training.

The company will also provide the curriculum, focussing on key areas that enhance employability and prepare students for successful careers in hospitality.

The principal of the NCT, Dr Florian Mtey, described the partnership as a transformative opportunity for students.

“This collaboration with SBL will significantly enrich the learning experience of our students by combining theoretical knowledge with practical industry experience. The skills and hands-on training they will receive through this programme will prepare them to meet the demands of the hospitality and tourism industry in Tanzania,” he said.

In addition to the internships, SBL will organise training of trainers (TOT) programmes for selected NCT tutors to help them deliver the Learning for Life curriculum.

The partnership will also extend beyond the classroom, with SBL supporting the training of students in the Diageo Bar Academy, offering mixology and other practical skills essential for success in the hospitality sector.

The MoU outlines a two-year collaboration, during which SBL and NCT will work closely to track students’ progress, provide feedback, and support their development.