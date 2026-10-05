Stanbic opens Customer Service Week with pledge to open new doors for customers

Dar es Salaam. Stanbic Bank Tanzania has opened Customer Service Week 2026 with a pledge to improve access to banking services, including enabling customers to make direct payments to suppliers in China in yuan.

The bank introduced direct yuan payments in August, allowing Tanzanian importers to settle transactions with Chinese suppliers without first converting their money into US dollars.

Stanbic said the change could help simplify payments, reduce currency conversion costs and make transactions more efficient for businesses importing goods from China.

China is Tanzania’s largest source of imports, with goods worth $8.17 billion imported from the country last year.

Speaking at Stanbic’s Ubungo Branch in Dar es Salaam on Monday, the bank’s chief executive, Manzi Rwegasira, said this year’s Customer Service Week theme, “The Extra Mile”, should be reflected in the way customers are served every day.

“The growth in our customer base is starting to show, and it is helping the business as a whole. But the numbers are the outcome, not the reason. It is the little things you do every day to serve your customers that make the difference,” he said.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania Chief Executive, Manzi Rwegasira (second right), presents a certificate of recognition to bank employee Hawa Dachi during Customer Service Week celebrations at the Stanbic Bank Ubungo Branch in Dar es Salaam. Looking on are Ubungo Branch Manager, Jumanne Mhanga (left), and Head of Personal and Private Banking, Omari Mtiga (right). PHOTO | COURTESY

The bank said customer feedback had also informed initiatives in enterprise development and everyday banking.

More than 5,000 entrepreneurs have received training and mentoring through the Stanbic Biashara Incubator, while more than 600 small and medium-sized enterprises have gone on to supply larger companies. More than half of the businesses are led by women, according to the bank.

Stanbic said customers can also open accounts and receive payments using their phones, reducing the need to visit a branch.

Head of Personal and Private Banking Omari Mtiga said good customer service required staff to understand customers’ needs and take responsibility for addressing them.

“Clients do not simply expect to be served. They expect to be understood. A client never sees a division or a department. They see a person, and whatever that person does next becomes the bank in their mind,” he said.

Head of Service Lilian Abdulmalik said Customer Service Week activities would be held across Stanbic branches, with staff visiting customers at their places of business and senior leaders meeting customers in branches.

“This week we are coming to our customers rather than waiting for them. But the standard we set this week is the standard we intend to hold in every branch, every week of the year,” she said.

The week will end on Friday with a corporate social investment activity at Vijibweni Hospital as part of the bank’s support for health in the communities it serves.