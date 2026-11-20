







Dar es Salaam. Tanzania needs to invest in resilient digital infrastructure and strengthen its capacity to maintain essential services during global technology disruptions, experts have warned, as growing reliance on international platforms exposes businesses and institutions to risks beyond their control.

Recent outages affecting major technology providers have disrupted communication, banking and business operations in different parts of the world, raising concerns about the country’s preparedness for similar incidents.

Experts say that while Tanzania has made progress in cybersecurity, protecting systems against cyberattacks alone is not enough. Institutions also need tested recovery plans, alternative service arrangements and greater investment in local technology infrastructure.

Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Governor Emmanuel Tutuba said financial institutions were responsible for assessing the reliability of external technology providers they engage, despite the central bank’s role in regulating the sector and issuing licences.

“We are the regulator and issue licences, but the initiative lies with the institutions themselves. Each bank is free to obtain services from external providers, but it is responsible for finding a reliable service provider,” he said.

Mr Tutuba said the central bank requires financial institutions to comply with regulations covering cybersecurity, fraud prevention, anti-money laundering and know-your-customer procedures.

The BoT also conducts inspections to assess compliance and identify weaknesses that could expose institutions to security threats.

He cautioned that risks could originate from within institutions, including through compromised computers and employees’ personal devices, which could expose confidential information and passwords.

Beyond the financial sector, however, digital resilience presents a wider national challenge. Tanzania also needs to assess how its growing reliance on global digital services could affect the digital economy, social media use and business operations during major technology disruptions, Information and Communication Technologies Commission (ICTC) Director General Dr Nkundwe Mwasaga said.

Dr Mwasaga said the issue went beyond cybersecurity, pointing to the need for the country to understand its digital dependencies, assess the resilience of its systems and put in place measures to reduce the effects of possible disruptions.

He said recent global technology threats had highlighted the importance of digital sovereignty, which he described as the ability of a country, organisation or individual to manage digital dependencies on their own terms.

“The root of the question is digital dependencies. We need to look at how integrated we are into the global digital economy, the resilience of our systems and the measures we have in place to mitigate risks,” he said.

Dr Mwasaga said an assessment of the risks facing Tanzania should focus on three areas: government electronic services, social media platforms and business services.

He said the analysis should establish which external digital systems each area depends on and how disruptions in one area could affect the others.

The interconnected nature of these services means that a failure affecting one digital platform or service provider could have consequences beyond the immediate system, depending on how other services rely on it.

Vodacom Tanzania Plc’s IT and Billing Director, Mr Athumani Mlinga, said organisations needed to understand the potential consequences of technology failures and regularly test their response plans.

He said Tanzania’s Tier 1 ranking in the International Telecommunication Union’s 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index reflected progress in legislation, technical capabilities, institutions, skills and international cooperation.

The country also has the Tanzania Computer Emergency Response Team (TZ-CERT), which operates under the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority and coordinates responses to cybersecurity incidents and information sharing.

However, Mr Mlinga said cybersecurity measures alone could not prevent disruptions caused by software failures, power interruptions or problems involving third-party technology providers.

He explained that a global technology outage did not necessarily mean that mobile and internet connectivity would be disrupted.

Mr Mlinga said Vodacom Tanzania had recovery plans covering its digital and information technology systems, which the company tests annually against agreed service-level targets.

The company also works with third-party providers on recovery arrangements and uses monitoring and escalation procedures, alternative communication channels, group specialists and external suppliers to respond to incidents.

He said the company regularly rehearsed recovery procedures to assess how quickly services could be restored and identify areas requiring improvement.

“We rehearse the steps needed to restore services, check performance against agreed recovery targets and use lessons from tests and major incidents to address gaps,” he said.

Mr Mlinga acknowledged that no operator could guarantee protection against every global technology failure, particularly when an external platform could not be replaced immediately.

IT expert Shamila Hassan said Tanzania also needed to reduce its reliance on systems operated outside the country by developing independent digital infrastructure.

She said organisations connected directly to platforms hosted abroad were particularly vulnerable when those services experienced disruptions.

“To avoid such situations, institutions need to have independent systems rather than relying entirely on external providers. If you look at those affected, most are organisations whose systems are directly connected to platforms operating abroad,” she said.

Ms Hassan said investment in domestic systems would give institutions greater control over their technology and enable them to rely more on local capacity when international platforms failed.

However, Neurotech Company Limited founder and chief executive Kalebu Gwalugano said developing local alternatives did not mean businesses should be forced to abandon international platforms.

He said Tanzania already had local data centre and cloud service providers, including Liquid, Wingu and the National Internet Data Centre (NIDC), but their services were not yet the preferred choice for many developers and start-ups.

Although NIDC had increasingly promoted locally hosted cloud services, Mr Gwalugano said many domestic offerings mainly targeted government institutions and large organisations, leaving developers with fewer options that matched the convenience and flexibility of international platforms.

“Most of what our digital economy runs on still sits outside the country. I don’t think forcing everyone to host locally is the answer. Developers go where the tools are best,” he said.

He argued that Tanzania should instead invest in domestic cloud infrastructure capable of competing with international providers on price, simplicity and self-service capabilities.

Mr Gwalugano also called for greater support for local initiatives developing digital tools and efforts to attract major international providers, including Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, to establish a full public cloud region in Tanzania.