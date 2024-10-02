Tanzania stakeholders share insights on disability rights

Arusha. Disability rights advocates, technology designers and policy makers have shared insights of the strategies that may help to bridge the digital gap among the people with disabilities in Tanzania.

According to the UN Women, Tanzania has 3.3 million people with disabilities, including the visually and hearing impaired as well as wheelchair users.

Speaking at a panel during the recent Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) week in Arusha, the stakeholders said there are barriers which discriminate people with disabilities despite the fact that they are part of the family and the society at large.

The panel discussion moderated by Vodacom Tanzania Foundation manager, Ms Sandra Oswald, focused on bridging the digital inclusion and innovation gap for people with disability, highlighting challenges, opportunities and solutions that ensure equal access and participation for all.

The executive director of the Youth with Disability Organisation (YODO), Mr Rajab Mpilipili, said he is currently carrying out research to determine the results of the use of digital technology for people with disabilities to access financial services online.

Mr Mpilipili, who is pursuing a master’s degree at the University of Dar es Salaam, is also implementing various projects to ensure news and reports reach people with disabilities.

“We have already established 10 special desks in newsrooms and institutions,” said Mr Mpilipili, adding that they have established a digital platform known as YODO Connect to bring together people with disabilities who are looking for opportunities.

The project, known as Inclusion Is Our Business, helps employers and institutions with people with disabilities to identify ways of involving them in various issues, including communication and knowledge.

The organisation is also implementing a project to build the capacity of young people with disabilities to access various information on social media platforms.

Head of customer care services department at Vodacom Tanzania, Ms Doreen Kissoky, said the company employees, through their Africa Accessibility Forum (AAF), assessed themselves and found out to have a challenge of understanding ways of reaching out to customers with disability.

She said the employees persuaded Vodacom decision makers to consider providing services and products accessible to people with disabilities as the existing ones did not meet their needs.

In 2022, Vodacom Tanzania embarked on an inclusive programme along with some people with disabilities to design services and products that meet their needs.

“A person with a disability can now buy a smart phone for Sh175,000 and get the assistive technology of video or braille to make calls,” said Ms Kissoky.

Disability coordinator at the Ngorongoro Legal Aid Centre, Mr Mosses Mollel, was optimistic that people with disabilities will be provided with digital devices, enabling them to access financial services without relying on assistance from other people in commercial bank halls.

In 2009, Tanzania ratified the International Convention of People with Disability of 2006 and approved Policy on People with Disability of 2004 and Act No. 9 on People with Disabilities.