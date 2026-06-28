Tobacco-growing nations push for stronger cooperation to protect sector’s economic role

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has called for stronger regional cooperation among tobacco-producing countries to safeguard the economic role of the crop, which it says supports millions of livelihoods and contributes significantly to export earnings and government revenue.

Opening a meeting of tobacco-growing countries in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, Minister for Agriculture Daniel Chongolo said tobacco remains a key cash crop for several economies and should be supported through policies grounded in evidence and the development priorities of producing nations.

“For our countries, tobacco is not merely a crop; it is an economic commodity with strategic importance,” he said.

He said tobacco is among Tanzania’s leading export crops, supporting rural livelihoods and generating foreign exchange. He added that under the country’s Vision 2050, agriculture will remain central to economic transformation, with crops such as tobacco expected to contribute to industrial growth and employment.

Mr Chongolo said the crop supports more than 120,000 registered farmers in Tanzania, as well as others involved in transport, processing and trade.

During the 2024/25 season, farmers earned more than $411 million from sales of about 160.9 million kilogrammes of tobacco.

He said similar dependence on tobacco exists in other countries, citing Malawi, where the crop accounts for about half of foreign exchange earnings.

He called on producing countries to strengthen cooperation in research, climate resilience, technology and value addition to improve competitiveness in global markets. He also urged governments to improve access to finance, extension services and markets for smallholder farmers.

Tanzania Tobacco Board (TTB) Chairman Victor Mwambalaswa said the sector’s sustainability depends on the welfare of farmers.

“At the heart of the industry is the tobacco grower. Its success depends on their prosperity,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Willard Manungo, said tobacco remains a major pillar of his country’s economy, with the sector generating over $1.2 billion for farmers last year.

He said Zimbabwe plans to raise production to 500 million kilogrammes under its 2026–2030 Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan, while expanding value addition and improving competitiveness.