Swahili film wins big at the ‘China-Africa Video Competition’

A Swahili-Chinese film ‘To meet with Tanzania’ won the third prize in the ‘China-Africa Youth Video Original Competition’ of CCTV Africa Station.

The contest launched with the aim of creating a platform for Chinese and African youths to exchange and learn from each other through short video creations at the same time promoting the sustainable development of the China-Africa friendship.

The eight-minute video tells a story of female Chinese student Li Huifang, who’s known as Hadija in Swahili, learning Swahili in the country uses that to encourage and guide more Chinese and Tanzanian youths to participate in the cultural and educational exchange.

Li Huifang graduated from the Department of the Swahili Language at Tianjin Foreign Studies University and later came to Tanzania as a foreign student at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) to learn and understand more about the language in which she’s currently taking a Master’s degree.

The video consists of two episodes which are ‘Swahili and Me’ where she talks about her educational background in Swahili and the last episode, ‘Street Culture Art in Tanzania’ where she came across the ‘Tingatinga’ painting to learn more about the street language.

Among 102 entries in the competition, a total of 3 works won the first prize while six films won the second prize and 10 others won the third prize including ‘To meet with Tanzania’.