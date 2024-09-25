Africa airlines set to double fleet size on travel demand

Nairobi. Africa’s aviation industry is set for takeoff, with rising demand for travel on the continent pushing the need for new aircraft at unprecedented rates.

Boeing forecasts that 82 percent of new aircraft purchases on the continent will be for expansion rather than replacement, marking the highest growth rate of any region globally.

In its 2024 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO), the giant plane maker notes that African demand will mark the highest growth rate of any region globally.

The continent’s booming air travel market is fuelled by a young and rapidly growing population eager to explore new opportunities in Africa and abroad.

Boeing anticipates that Africa’s commercial fleet will double by 2043, with over 800 new single-aisle jets expected to be delivered to meet rising demand.

Air traffic across the region is also projected to grow at an annual rate of 6.4%, more than tripling over the next two decades.

“As demand for air travel rises, African airlines will need more single-aisle airplanes to efficiently serve many routes in the continent’s largest aviation markets, including Europe, the Middle East, and within Africa,” said Shahab Matin, Boeing’s managing director of Commercial Marketing for the Middle East and Africa.

This growth will primarily be driven by single-aisle jets, which are expected to serve high-traffic short- and medium-haul routes more efficiently.

As airlines focus on expanding their networks, these jets will be crucial for connecting key markets across Africa and beyond.

Major hubs like Nairobi, Johannesburg, Lagos, and Addis Ababa are already seeing increased traffic, and the trend is set to continue as more routes are introduced.

Cargo operations will also benefit from this expansion. Boeing forecasts that Africa’s freighter fleet will triple by 2043, reflecting the growing importance of air freight in supporting the region’s export markets and the expanding e-commerce sector.

With agricultural goods and other exports fuelling international trade, African carriers are set to play a larger role in global supply chains.

However, this fleet growth presents challenges that require attention. The continent will need to significantly scale up its aviation workforce to keep pace with the demand.

Boeing estimates that African airlines will require 76,000 new pilots, technicians, and cabin crew over the next two decades to manage the increased fleet and ensure operational efficiency.

This rise in personnel needs underscores the importance of training programs and investment in human resources.

In addition to workforce expansion, the aviation services sector will also see strong growth.

Boeing projects an average annual growth of 5.7% for aviation services in Africa, including maintenance, repair, and operational support.

As more aircraft take to the skies, demand for these services will rise, providing opportunities for local and regional businesses to step in and fill these gaps.

Boeing’s long-standing partnerships with African airlines will continue to play a central role in supporting the continent’s aviation ambitions.

Over 60 African carriers currently operate nearly 500 Boeing aircraft, and this relationship will be key as airlines prepare to expand their fleets and improve connectivity across the region.

As Africa’s air travel demand continues to rise, airlines are gearing up to meet the challenge.

Boeing’s outlook shows that this growth phase will be characterised by new routes, increased capacity, and a greater role for African carriers on the global stage.

With the continent’s aviation market set for its biggest expansion yet, Africa will continue to be one of the fastest-growing regions in the industry.