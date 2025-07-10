Big avocado investment sparks infrastructure drive in Njombe

Njombe. The government has been urged to enhance its support for investors who are helping to improve infrastructure in key agricultural zones, in a bid to attract and sustain more investment across the country.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 9, during the launch of an eight-kilometre access road to an avocado production site at Nundu Village, Njombe District, the Njombe Regional Commissioner Anthony Mtaka said agriculture-dependent regions like Njombe cannot afford to lag behind in basic infrastructure, particularly in areas with economic potential.

The event also marked the inauguration of a 600-acre avocado farm owned by the Kostiv Tanzania Group.

Mr Mtaka revealed that the investor, an American national, had chosen to establish operations in Tanzania because of its peace and political stability—investing Sh108 million to construct the road.

He described the initiative as a sign of strong commitment that deserved government recognition and support.

“Given this contribution, government institutions must act swiftly to provide essential infrastructure such as electricity, water, and roads in production areas to encourage and retain investment,” said Mr Mtaka.

He called on institutions to bridge these gaps to improve farmers’ market access.

Mr Mtaka reaffirmed President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s pledge to strengthen rural infrastructure, noting that the national agriculture budget has earmarked funds for irrigation and borehole development.

“When planning Tarura’s budget in Njombe, roads serving revenue-generating sectors such as forestry, avocado, and potato farming must take precedence,” he said.

Njombe Regional Commissioner Anthony Mtaka hands over a title deed for a 600-acre avocado farm to an investor. The farm spans Nundu and Limage villages in Njombe District. PHOTO | SEIF JUMANNE

In recognition of the investor’s efforts, the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (Tarura) has named the new access road “Petro Kostiv Road.”

Investor Petro Kostiv, who is also Managing Director of Kostiv Tanzania Group, said he felt at home in Njombe and thanked the government for providing an investment-friendly environment.

“To date, I have invested over Sh3 billion in this region, including funds for road construction. I am committed to continuing this partnership with the local community,” he said.

Tanzania Investment Centre’s Nyasa Zone manager, Mr Deusdedit Hokororo, said the project represents a major opportunity for the region, particularly in job creation. He noted plans to establish avocado processing facilities locally.

Mr Octavian Lasway, Director of Holly Green Agric Group which is installing the farm’s irrigation system encouraged Njombe residents to take advantage of the opportunity and adopt modern farming techniques.

Earlier, Njombe District Commissioner Juma Sweda urged the public to safeguard investor-funded infrastructure.

“Let’s not destroy what we have. With commitment and hard work, this region can thrive,” he said.

Farmers from Nundu and nearby Limage villages welcomed the road project, saying it had eased access to markets and transport. “We’re truly grateful to the investor. Transporting our produce is now much easier,” said Ms Grace Mdendemi, a farmer from Nundu.







