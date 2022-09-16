Diamond rocks Kendwa’s Full Moon Party in Zanzibar

By Lilian Ndilwa More by this Author

A few minutes to midnight, the atmosphere exploded at the beach grounds at Kendwa Rick hotel in Zanzibar.

The long waited moment had arrived, Diamond stormed the stage with with his dancers ready to give a stellar performance.

He also gave fans a taste of his latest project, he sang Wonder, Mtasubiri and a couple of his oldies hit including, Marry Me, Tetema, Amaboko, Bado Sana, Number One (Remix) and Zigo.

Rocking a black and white bandana that covered his caramel coloured locs and a white vest that screamed ‘simplicity’ and paired it with a stressed ghost face denim that had a chain hanging from its belt.

Both of his hands had a total of three huge silver rings that resembled the colour of chains on his neck, on his feet were Air force shoes.

At the end of every song, the crowd chanted ‘Simba! Simba! Simba!’ And in a way this energized him even more to own the stage the way he did. The energy he received from the fans reciprocated two ways as the crowd sang along all of the songs in Diamond’s playlist.

Hours after the show, Diamond sat with The Beat and relived his experience. The singer said that alongside his family, he was certain the event would be two faced: a good time and family time.





“I knew this party was going to be a vibe so with the plans underway I had to make sure I performed up to the expectations that I had set. With this being my second time performing at the Kendwa’s Full Moon Party, I have grown professionally in terms of fans and I now have more hits than the first time I performed in 2016.

"Another reason this time was better than the first time is because my family tagged along, so having them by my side made a lot of difference,” says Diamond.

After an hour and a few minutes, Diamond exited the stage and left the room for DJ Joozey and other performers.

As he compared the first and the second time Diamond performed at the Full Moon Party, Mawcom Jiegga, Marketing Manager at Kendwa Beach Resort says that the singer’s brand has grown and so has his fan base during the six year gap.

Mawcom says that whilst there were no expectations set before the event, the organizers were certain that the singer would leave participants with his own kind of experience.

“We wanted to organize the biggest party in Tanzania and East Africa so we decided to go for one of the biggest artist in the country,” says Mawcom

Adds that, “With Diamond in the plans, we let the experience of the crowd take its own course."