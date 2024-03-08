Empowering women in their 30s: Prioritising exercise and mastering the three cardinal rules of movement

By Zahabia Jafferji

Entering your 30s is a transformative phase for women, marked by a myriad of life changes and responsibilities.

Amidst the juggling act of career, family, and personal growth, it becomes increasingly vital for women to prioritise their health and well-being.

As a seasoned fitness trainer, I have witnessed the remarkable impact of exercise on women in their 30s, and I will delve into the importance of prioritising physical activity during this life stage.

One of my clients Sarah Jafferji says: “Around the end of August in 2023, I was feeling horrible about my body. I found myself body shaming myself every time I looked in the mirror. I felt like I gained weight, and my clothes were tight on me.”

“Additionally I also felt lack of confidence and ugly. I have always been a person who gyms regularly and watches my food but due to battling a sickness, doing both had become a task,” she adds.

“I got in touch with Zahabia and asked her to help me with a diet plan because I felt if someone was monitoring me, I would feel motivated to do it because I would be answerable to someone and there was no scope of cheating myself,” Sarah narrates.

“When I started the diet at beginning of September, I was 70.5kgs and I did not believe that I could achieve losing weight because whatever I had tried before, did not seem to work.”

“Slowly I started seeing the result, and my confidence and the belief of achieving my goal felt real,” she adds.

“A month and a half down the line, I had lost approximately 6kg. I felt myself again, more confident and healthier. I used to struggle with having zero control, but today I am at a point that I am being able to love myself enough to allow the right things in for my system and health,” she shares.

Another client, Huseina Burhan shares that she had always been depressed and not so happy about herself. Issues with being obese and a lack of enthusiasm and self-confidence with other related life stresses pulled her further down.

With so many surgeries and health issues, she developed an unhealthy lifestyle and began eating her emotions.

“Then, I joined Zabs Fitness and my life started to change slowly. Not only did Coach Zahabia help me change my life's perspective towards fitness and health, she also helped change my mind-set towards happier self,” Huseina shares.

Founder of Zabs Fitness as well as wellness and fitness coach, Zahabia Jafferji is also a rehab specialist, Pilates instructor, Aerial yoga trainer and CrossFit Trainer. PHOTO | COURTESY

The significance of exercise for women in their 30s

Physical and mental health benefits

Engaging in regular exercise in your 30s is a cornerstone for maintaining optimal physical and mental health.

Women at this stage often experience hormonal changes, stress, and a potential decline in metabolism.

Exercise counteracts these effects, promoting a robust cardiovascular system, improved mood, enhanced cognitive function, and increased energy levels.





Weight management and metabolism boost

As metabolism tends to slow down with age, incorporating regular exercise becomes crucial for weight management.

A well-rounded fitness routine, including both cardiovascular and strength training, helps boost metabolism, increase muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently.

This is especially important as the body composition tends to shift during this phase of life.





Preventing age-related issues

Regular exercise plays a pivotal role in preventing and managing age-related health issues.

Women in their 30s can reduce the risk of osteoporosis by engaging in weight-bearing exercises, enhance joint flexibility, and improve overall body composition.

Additionally, exercise supports a healthy immune system, reducing the likelihood of chronic diseases.





The three cardinal rules of wellness

Incorporating daily movement: The focus on daily movement recognises the modern sedentary lifestyle and advocates for incorporating physical activity into everyday life.

This includes simple actions like opting for stairs, walking short distances, and integrating movement into routine activities such as phone conversations.

The goal is to break away from the misconception that exercise is confined to gym sessions, emphasising the importance of consistent, small movements throughout the day.





Mindful eating and nourishing the body

Rejecting calorie counting: The second cardinal rule shifts the focus from calorie counting to mindful eating. It emphasises the importance of nourishing the body with a balanced diet that includes essential components like good fats, fibre, carbohydrates, proteins, minerals, and vitamins.

Avoiding processed and sugary foods: The rule discourages the consumption of packaged and sugary foods, highlighting their potential harm to health due to preservatives and other additives.

This approach supports a holistic understanding of nutrition, encouraging individuals to choose whole, unprocessed foods that contribute to overall well-being.

Hydration and personalised approach:

Essential role of hydration: The third cardinal rule underscores the critical role of hydration in maintaining good skin, aiding digestion, and preventing various health issues.

It recognises water as a fundamental element in supporting overall well-being.

Individualised hydration: The rule promotes a personalised approach to hydration, considering factors such as climate, activity level, and body type.

This acknowledgment reflects the understanding that water needs vary among individuals, and the "rule of hydration" encourages people to listen to their bodies and adjust their water intake accordingly.





Common mistakes I see in clients and how to overcome them:

In working with clients, I often encounter a couple of common misconceptions that I aim to address. One prevalent issue is clients insisting on performing exercises in their own way, believing it to be more effective because they "feel the burn" better.

However, this arises from a habitual incorrect form that the body has adapted to over time.

It's crucial to help them understand that the perceived burn may not indicate effectiveness and that retraining the body to adopt the correct form is essential for long-term benefits.

Another common challenge involves clients drawn to functional training, expecting constant intense sweating for a workout to be effective.

It's necessary to communicate that the effectiveness of functional training extends beyond the immediate sensation of burn or sweat.

Functional training works on a cellular level, contributing to overall well-being. Additionally, there's a misconception that a longer workout is always more beneficial.

I often emphasise that the duration of a workout doesn't necessarily correlate with its effectiveness.

Completing a session earlier doesn't diminish its impact; in fact, focusing on quality over quantity often yields better results.

This clarification helps clients appreciate the nuanced aspects of effective exercise and encourages a more holistic understanding of fitness.





Overemphasis on cardio

Another common mistake is an overemphasis on cardiovascular exercise, neglecting the importance of strength training.

While cardio is crucial for heart health, incorporating strength training helps build lean muscle mass, boost metabolism, and enhance overall functional fitness. A balanced approach is key.





Inconsistency and unrealistic expectations

Many clients fall into the trap of inconsistency and set unrealistic expectations. It's essential to adopt a sustainable approach to exercise, incorporating activities you enjoy.

Consistency over time yields more significant results than sporadic intense efforts.





Ignoring recovery

Recovery is an integral part of any fitness journey, yet it's often overlooked. Clients may push themselves too hard without allowing their bodies to rest and recover.

Adequate sleep, rest days, and incorporating activities like yoga or stretching are crucial for preventing burnout and injury.

As a fitness trainer, witnessing the transformative impact of prioritizing exercise and adhering to it is truly rewarding.

Women in their 30s can empower themselves physically and mentally by embracing a holistic approach to health.

By avoiding common mistakes, setting realistic goals, and understanding the true essence of functional training, women can navigate this pivotal life stage with resilience, strength, and a renewed sense of well-being.