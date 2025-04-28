What’s the point? Finding purpose when life feels directionless

By Haika Gerson.





There are moments when life feels like it’s on autopilot—going through the motions without really knowing where you’re headed.

It’s easy to feel stuck or like you’re simply existing without a clear sense of purpose.

You might find yourself questioning your choices, your path, or even the point of it all.

This feeling can be overwhelming, but it’s also a sign that you’re seeking something deeper.





Why purpose matters

Purpose gives our lives direction and meaning.

Psychologically speaking, having a sense of purpose can significantly impact our mental health.

According to research, individuals with a strong sense of purpose are more resilient in the face of challenges, experience lower levels of stress, and report higher life satisfaction.

Purpose acts as a stabilising force, helping us endure setbacks and keep moving forward even when things get tough.

Moreover, purpose fosters intrinsic motivation—the drive to pursue goals because they are personally meaningful rather than just externally rewarded.

When you know why you're doing something, it becomes easier to stay committed and put in the effort, even when obstacles arise.

This can be particularly important during transitions or when faced with uncertainty.

Purpose isn’t just a lofty concept; it’s a practical tool for navigating life’s ups and downs.





The trap of chasing someone else’s purpose

Sometimes, we adopt goals that aren’t really ours, maybe because of social pressure or the fear of being left behind.

You might think you want a particular career, lifestyle, or achievement because it’s what others value.

But when your purpose is rooted in external validation, it feels hollow.

Instead of fulfilment, you might feel drained or directionless, even if you’re technically succeeding.

To break out of this cycle, it’s essential to pause and reflect on what truly matters to you.

What are the values and interests that resonate on a personal level?

Aligning your actions with these core principles can make your efforts feel more worthwhile and less like an endless chase.





Cultivating a sense of purpose

The good news is that purpose isn’t something you’re born with or something you either have or don’t.

It’s something you can develop over time through self-exploration and intentional choices.

Here are some ways to get started:





* Reflect on your values:

Think about the things that matter most to you.

Is it creativity, community, learning, or something else?

These values can point you toward purposeful activities.





* Try new experiences:

Sometimes purpose reveals itself through trial and error.

Be open to new opportunities and see how they align with your sense of self.





* Practice gratitude:

Taking note of what you’re grateful for can highlight what you value, helping you notice where purpose already exists in your life.





* Set meaningful goals:

Rather than focusing solely on success, consider what personal growth or impact you’re aiming for.

Small, intentional steps can build toward a larger sense of purpose.





Embrace the journey, not the destination

Purpose is fluid and evolves over time, just like you do.

It’s not about reaching a single destination—it’s about the continuous growth and exploration that shape who you are.

You might find that your purpose shifts as you go through different phases of life.

Embrace this change as part of the process.

What felt purposeful a few years ago may no longer hold the same weight today, and that’s okay.

The key is to remain open to evolving and adapting your purpose as you learn more about yourself and the world around you.

Finding purpose is not a one-time event but a continuous journey.

It’s okay if you don’t have it all figured out.

Take time to explore, reflect, and make choices that resonate with your own values rather than external expectations.

Life will always have moments of uncertainty, but having a sense of purpose helps you navigate them with intention and clarity.

You don’t have to know exactly where you’re headed, but trusting that your path has value is a powerful start.