How crime does, indeed, contribute to the economy

By Karl Lyimo More by this Author

This may sound odd: that crime does indeed pay – albeit doing so in intricacies that can be most discombobulating vis-à-vis what has become the norm in this day and age.

Let us put it this way, by adhering to the protocol of the times. This is what with the higgledy-piggledy celebrations of the annual ‘Christmastide’ that began on Xmas Eve, December 24, and officially (?) ends with New Year’s Day on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

For the umpteenth time in Human History that roughly started with the Christian Era (CE) on Planet Earth this side of the Heavens above (perhaps), a third of the world’s population celebrated the birth in a sheep’s pen of Jesus The Christ, Divine Saviour of Humankind and Pillar of Christianity, the world’s largest religious community.

Known by a bazillion names – including Yule/Yuletide; Noel; the Nativity; Crimbo/Chrimbo, etc., etc,. – Christmas is a time when Mankind should… Nay; must... be honest, forthright, sin-free, clean-hearted and well-intentioned.

But, this has not been happening down the years, decades, centuries and millennia. It, therefore, comes as NO surprise whatever that different authorities and political leaders frantically call for peace, stability and such-like life’s luxuries during the Festive Season.

Editorials and leaders in many mass media organs also just as frantically called upon what they classified as ‘habitual criminal offenders’ to cease and desist from conducting their iniquitous activities during the festive season.

Advertisement

“Tusherehekee Sikukuu kwa Amani, Utulivu na Tahandhari,’ was the scream from the editorial rooftops of the Nipashe of December 23, 2021.

Fair enough, I said to myself – at first secretly believing that the call would largely remain unheeded, and it’d be business/crimes as usual.

But, if we must call a spade a SPADE – and NOT just a digging tool for construction works, then we must stare at the stark reality in the face, so to speak.

For starters, it should be admitted that crime, for example, is part and parcel of the very day-to-day life itself. This is a painful admission. But, it is the reality on the ground: that crime is, indeed, an economic activity that positively contributes in one form and another, and to one degree or another, to the socioeconomic life of nations.

This is not only the case in Tanzania, but across the world, ranging from the United States and Japan to Germany, and from China and Australia to Canada and Her Britannic Majesty’s United Kingdom…

By definition, a crime is an illegal act; an action or commission that constitutes an offence that can/should be investigated (by the Police), prosecuted (by the Police or State Prosecutor) and punished (by Courts of Law) for it.

In other words: crime considerably contributes to jobs creation worldwide, thereby employing for good pay millions upon millions of law-enforcement officers-cum-Policemen; Investigators, Prosecutors; Judiciary officials; Prisons systems; Social Rehabilitation officials; Health-care givers for the foregoing workers and prisoners, etc., etc.

And, by sheer extension, the scenario creates untold income-generating opportunities for producers like farmers (to feed not only prisoners/remandees and their caretakers) – as well as contractors (for constructing police facilities, prisons, etc.); Transporters and a gazillion other lawful providers of goods and services to crimes-related markets.

If you don’t believe this, then imagine a world – or even a country – that’s without crime. By parity of reasoning: it wouldn’t need all those costly measures and personnel who also positively contribute to socioeconomic development in one form or another, and to one degree or another. Tears!