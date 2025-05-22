How SAG is powering Africa’s innovation economy

Dar es Salaam. When Edwin Bruno founded Smart Codes in 2010 as an advertising and technology firm in Dar es Salaam, few could have predicted that just over a decade later, it would evolve into the Smart Africa Group (SAG)—a regional innovation hub with ambitions to shape Africa’s future in technology, media, and digital investment.

Today, SAG is a one-platform, three-sector, five-industry company delivering Go-to-Market, Innovation Lab, Digital Partners, Content Studio, and Venture Studio services. Now operating across multiple African countries and supporting a growing ecosystem of startups, creatives, corporates, and governments, SAG’s CEO and Chief Visionary Officer (CVO) says the group was built to become “what we wish we had when we were starting out.”

“We envisioned a place where innovation is fast-tracked. Plug and play. You have a great idea? You can bring it to life and to market in the shortest time possible,” says Bruno.

From idea to innovation ecosystem

Bruno’s journey began with a recognition of a growing need for localised tech solutions and digital storytelling. The original firm, Smart Codes, laid the foundation for what would later become SAG—a multi-subsidiary enterprise now composed of five entities: Smart Codes – which helps products and services go to market, Smart Lab – which empowers learners, corporates, and startups to develop groundbreaking solutions impacting African communities, Smart Nology – digital transformation partner which helps build integrated platforms, Smart Studio – production house with expertise in visual and audio production, and Smart Foundry – builds and scales multiple in-house startups that address African challenges through strategic partnerships and impactful innovation. Together, they form a vertically integrated platform that operates in three focus areas—technology, communication, and investment—while servicing five core industries.

“We’ve always challenged ourselves to think bigger,” says Bruno. “Every time we reach a milestone, we ask: what’s next?”

SAG now runs innovation labs through each of its subsidiaries, cultivating communities of startups, digital content creators, and entrepreneurs. The group’s reach extends into fintech, media, insurance, and commerce, with a growing presence in Kenya, Uganda, and other neighbouring markets.

SAG's operational model is deeply rooted in partnerships—with the private sector, governments, and global innovation networks such as AfriLabs. By aligning its strategy with national development goals and sectoral needs, the group has become a trusted partner for corporates looking to digitise their services, as well as startups and MSMEs aiming to scale.

“We don’t just build technology. We build ecosystems—connected services that foster innovation and investment,” says Bruno.

One of SAG’s most ambitious focus areas is the media and creative economy. “Everyone today is a content creator,” Bruno observes. “But most don’t know how to monetise, amplify, or protect their work.” SAG is developing solutions to address this gap by offering digital tools, investor matchmaking, and training for creators, aiming to professionalise the sector and build pathways to commercial success.

Despite Tanzania not being widely viewed as a tech innovation hub in Africa, Bruno believes it holds significant potential—especially in sectors like digital media. “If you want to disrupt content in Africa, Tanzania is a great place to start,” he says. “The market is large. The challenge is monetisation, and that’s where we come in.”

SAG is designed to facilitate cross-border scalability. Through partnerships with innovation hubs and business accelerators across the continent, it helps African startups expand beyond their home markets. The same infrastructure supports global tech companies seeking to enter Africa without starting from scratch.

“They need to do three things: educate the market, build a community, and manage local compliance—finance, taxes, government relations. That’s where SAG acts as a co-host,” explains Bruno.

At the heart of SAG’s mission is the belief that Africa should operate as a unified market—sharing solutions and creating synergies across borders. Bruno emphasises the need for predictable policy environments and harmonised regulatory frameworks, especially in areas like tax and investment policy.

“We want to help solve challenges in one country and replicate the model across the continent,” he says. “That’s how you build a regional economy.”

This pan-African vision is echoed in SAG’s commitment to “taking innovations from one part of Africa to another” while supporting foreign companies to scale into the continent efficiently.

Preparing for the future of technology

With artificial intelligence (AI) reshaping every industry, SAG is pushing for African innovators to embrace the trend proactively.

“AI is here to stay. It won’t take your job—but someone who knows how to use it will,” warns Bruno. “We need to equip our people with tools to thrive in the next digital era.”

At the same time, he highlights the importance of developing homegrown tech solutions. While many of the world’s top developers hail from Africa, Bruno believes the continent still lacks the enabling environments to retain its talent and produce at scale.

“We need to build platforms that empower our people to serve African markets. We already have the raw materials. Now we need to own the story,” he says.

A launchpad for the next generation

Looking ahead, Bruno envisions SAG not just as a company but as a movement—one that democratizes access to innovation, shortens the path to success, and inspires others to chart their own journeys.

“We don’t want others to struggle the way we did. Our legacy will be the businesses we helped launch, the entrepreneurs we supported, and the stories we enabled Africa to tell,” he says. In a continent brimming with youthful energy and digital potential, Edwin Bruno and Smart Africa Group are betting big on the belief that Africa is not just the next frontier—it is already a global player in the making.

Through SmartLab, over 700 startup applications have been received, with 28 startups accelerated and more than $1.4 million (over Sh4 billion) raised through its programmes.