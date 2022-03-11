Nahreel breaks silence on cheating allegations

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Tanzanian musician and music producer Nahreel of the famous duo Navy Kenzo has broken his silence on the allegations of cheating on his wife Aika and even siring a child out of wedlock.

In a statement issued on Monday, Nahreel sought to clarify that the claims are unfounded and it’s high time netizens respected his marriage.

Nahreel’s statement comes at a time a number of gossip pages in Tanzania are peddling the rumour that he has been cheating on his wife.

“Habari za mimi kuwa na mtoto wa nje ni za Uongo, Naomba muheshimu familia yangu,” Nahreel warned. The renowned music producer further stated that he only has two kids – Gold and Jamaica.

“Habari zinazosambaa kwenye blog mbalimbali na watu mbalimbali maarufu pia wamekuwa wakipost bila kuwa na ushahidi wowote, hizi habari sio za kweli. Nina watoto wawili. Na nimezaa na mwanamke mmoja @aikanavykenzo Kuweni makini,” Nahreel said.

Navy Kenzo is made up of Aika and Nahreel who work together as a group but also back at home it’s a family. They are famously known for their hit song ‘Kamatia chini’ among others.