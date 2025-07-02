High stakes in CCM primaries as political giants vie for nomination

Dar es Salaam. As the ruling party’s internal nomination process edges closer to completion, fierce competition is emerging in several parliamentary constituencies where seasoned politicians, former public servants and party veterans are locked in high-stakes races for the CCM ticket ahead of the 2025 General Election.

With just one day remaining before the deadline for collecting and submitting nomination forms—set for July 2—CCM’s internal primaries are already shaping up to be among the most competitive in recent memory, reflecting shifting political dynamics and revived ambitions within the party.

The exercise, which began on June 28, has seen an enthusiastic turnout, drawing aspirants from across the political and professional spectrum, including sitting MPs, former legislators, regional commissioners, public servants, businesspeople, artists, and journalists.

While all 272 constituencies across the country are witnessing activity, a number of high-profile battles stand out—each involving heavyweights with strong followings and proven influence in their respective regions.

In Arusha Urban, a dramatic contest is unfolding between incumbent MP Mrisho Gambo and former regional commissioner Paul Makonda.

Their political rivalry has been playing out publicly since Mr Makonda was appointed Arusha RC in March 2024, with verbal jabs exchanged on campaign platforms. The intra-party showdown is expected to test loyalties and influence within the party's regional base. In Ilemela, sitting MP Angelina Mabula, who has served for ten years and held ministerial portfolios, is up against Leonard Qwihaya, a prominent businessman and member of CCM’s National Executive Council. A similar heavyweight clash is taking shape in Nyamagana constituency, where incumbent Stanslaus Mabula faces a challenge from Lawrence Masha, a former MP and Home Affairs minister under President Jakaya Kikwete.

In Simanjiro, long-serving MP Christopher Ole Sendeka will square off against James Ole Millya, currently a legislator in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA). Notably, Mr Millya previously unseated Ole Sendeka in 2015 while with Chadema, before defecting to CCM in 2018. In Sengerema, former minister for Energy and Minerals William Ngeleja is plotting a political comeback against current MP Tabasamu Mwagao, who is seeking a second term.

The Kinondoni seat in Dar es Salaam pits current MP Abbas Tarimba against former MP Idd Azzan, with both boasting strong support networks in the densely populated constituency.

In the southern highlands, Daniel Chongolo—former Songwe Regional Commissioner and CCM Secretary General—is eyeing Makambako, where he will face sitting MP Deo Sanga, popularly known as Jah People, a vocal defender of the government in Parliament.

In Namtumbo, former Mbeya RC Juma Homera is attempting to unseat Vita Kawawa, while in Butiama, Deputy Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs Jumanne Sagini faces a challenge from Wilson Mahera, former director of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In Busega, incumbent Simon Lusengekile faces stiff opposition from two of his predecessors, Raphael Chegeni and Dr Titus Kamani. Mr Chegeni defeated Dr Kamani in 2015, but both were later toppled by Mr Lusengekile in the 2020 race.

In Siha, Deputy Minister for Health Dr Godwin Mollel, who has held the seat for a decade, is being challenged by former Tabora RC Aggrey Mwanri, a former Deputy Minister under President Kikwete’s administration.

Commenting on the growing competition, political scientist Dr Sabatho Nyamsenda of the University of Dar es Salaam noted that CCM’s history shows that strong primaries often reflect robust internal democracy—but warned of past mistakes.

“There were instances where the party chose candidates with financial clout over those with genuine grassroots support, only to lose those constituencies to the opposition,” he said.

Dr Nyamsenda urged the party to endorse candidates with demonstrated public appeal rather than relying on monetary influence, saying such choices had in the past alienated voters and weakened CCM in some regions.

“Delegates must look beyond financial resources. The focus should be on electability and community trust,” he said.