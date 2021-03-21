To our President: Tributes from youth in business

By Lucy Tomeka More by this Author

On Wednesday 17 March, 2021, the Vice President of Tanzania, mama Samia Suluhu Hassan shared with us news that rocked the nation to the core.

“It is with deep regret that I inform you today, on March 17, we have lost our brave leader, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr John Pombe Magufuli” she shared.

Watching her on screen, it was evident just how shaken and drained she was at the loss of our commander in chief and as we soaked in the news, hearts broke and the weight of this insane loss sank in.

An exemplary leader and hardworking man, His Excellency, Dr John Pombe Joseph Magufuli set a standard that many young business men and women alike benefited from. His desire to mould a generation and society of honest working men, women and children alike is a vision we ought to see through.

Here are young men and women who fondly remember the example that the late president set.





Advertisement

Samson Genya, CEO, Endlesstec Limited

Tanzanians are people with great history: from Mwalimu, to helping the nations of Southern Africa gain independence, to our people. However, for the most part, we did not see that greatness in our daily lives.

It seemed like a thing of the past, with no hope for the masses. We were a nation, battered to-and-fro, unanchored in a sea of the world, with no sure identity. Enter one man. His name: John Pombe Joseph Magufuli.

This one man, returned to the people something that they had lacked for a long time – hope, a “we got this” mentality, a truth, a belief system that we can build our nations with our minds, hands, and funds.

That we are a formidable force as a people, that we are an intelligent, creative and innovative people, that we can take charge of our own destiny and forge a future for generations to come.

Most importantly, that it is possible – possible to have multiple strategic projects, possible to fund the entire health budget, possible to renegotiate contracts that did not benefit Tanzania, possible to dig our feet in the ground and not let any man dictate terms to us, possible to build businesses, that it is possible to be possible.

He made us reclaim trust in the nation Nyerere had envisioned where there is respect and equal access to opportunity, so that the diligent advance.

As an entrepreneur who launched his company in 2015, I should know this better than words can set.

Under Magufuli’s leadership the playing field was leveled so that ethical business practices and integrity had room to win too.

You didn’t have to worry that with integrity you will miss the tender because someone with less quality has bribed their way into securing the bid.

It is in those five years that I saw our company grow from the 3x3 meter squared UDOM dorm room where we started, to the heart of Dar es Salaam’s tech district dubbed ‘Silicon Dar’ where we continue to grow.

The business blueprint launched during his presidency has instituted and started reforms that make doing business in Tanzania easier.

Under him we leaped into a middle-income economy, way ahead of our schedule.

He was a man of his time, who came to give us back our identity. When his death was announced to us, it struck a somber note in me.

To say that we will miss him is an injustice. Justice will be diligence in our work, so that we honor a man who made work honorable once more.

To you, Mama, Samia Suluhu Hassan, like your predecessor, you did not pass your political career in any certain expectation of the seat.

For you, just like for him, providence has thrusted you into the highest office in the land.

Be strong, and of good courage. I believe I am speaking for the small and medium sized business community when I say we are with you.

We are with you: to work, to build, to think, and to do.

Ours is the prayer, God bless the President, and God bless Tanzania.





Diana Simon Laizer

Founder of Tanzania Consumer Choice Awards - An annual awarding event that seeks to recognise and acknowledge hard work and excellence to the great pillars of the economy through the consumers voting system.

A tribute to my loving president

An iron man of all times, a leading example to this generation, a life time hero.

He was a true leader with so much passion for his people and the nation, a true patriot.

When he embarked on his leadership journey in 2015, many did not understand his true intentions, I being among them.

May be it was the system that made everyone so comfortable as all resources were so easy to access; education had little or no value back then because of the fact that whether you were educated or not, it was just that easy to get resources and enjoy life.

Things changed after his leadership, to which most took as a challenge but looking at the bigger picture, it is during his leadership that many young champions in the economy were born.

A large number of young leaders, founders and innovators emerged in his time of leadership.

When money was no longer easy to access, people started giving value to education and proper jobs, doing things the right way.

However, companies and businesses that were not compliant with the government taxes were struggling, which reduced employment opportunities.

Amidst all these struggles, we still had to find a way to fit in the system and put the food on the table. We had to be innovative; survival of the fittest I call it.

I founded Tanzania Consumer Choice Awards in 2019, four years after the economic change which was a result of his leadership, and through this project companies have gained the privilege of being acknowledged by their consumers but also it has opened employment opportunities to my fellow youth and we envision it to make the country and the continent proud; all this is a result of his generous leadership.

I dedicate every achievement I have achieved in this project to the late Hon. John Pombe Magufuli who is the centre of it all.

I thank him for shaping us to walk outside our comfort zones.

Though he is gone, the fruits of his seeds will live forever and we will continue the good fight that he initiated.

We will follow his footsteps and make him proud, the marathon continues.

Tanzania is mourning; Africa is bleeding because indeed we have lost a great leader, forever and ever more, his legacy shall live on.

Rest in Peace our father.





Latifa Mohamed - Founder and Executive director of Wezesha Binti na Mama Mjasiriamali (WBM) Organization.

As a Tanzanian youth and young leader who was always inspired by the leadership of Hon. John Pombe Magufuli, this news has been heart-breaking and this a completely trying period.

We have lost a true pillar in the country, a leader who guided us through our worries and sacrificed a lot to make sure we move ahead as a country.

I started being inspired by President Magufuli when he was the Minister of Works, Transport and Communications in 2010.

He inspired me with how effectively he worked which gave me faith in him when he ran for president in 2015 because I knew Tanzania was going to get the best president who would change our lives.

He didn’t disappoint us because he made sure Tanzania was better every day.

Through his leadership, people understood the value and power of hard work and that is the reason our country earned her new status as a middle income country that we are all proud of today.

Through his leadership I learnt that a great leader takes people where they don’t necessarily want to go but ought to be. He was a great leader in deed.

I am still in shock and wondering how our country will be without him, but I believe through Mama Samia and all the leaders that he believed in, we are going to be just fine because he formed a great team.

On behalf of WBM I extend my deepest sympathies to Mama Janeth Magufuli, his family, leaders and my fellow Tanzanians.

May his soul Rest in Peace, his legacy will live on forever.





Flora Kassim, CEO of Alenick Furniture

Every time I hear of his speeches, I laugh so hard at his accent; it just makes me so happy.

I have a friend who can imitate the accent so well that from time to time I would ask her to do so just laugh about it.

I loved hearing him talk, I mean I just want him to wake up and say a few more words.

I blamed him when things weren’t moving fast for me, probably would mock him, but here I am today, in my bed, crying that I won’t hear from him again. Let’s just say, “You don’t know what you got until it’s gone.”

On March 17, as I was doing my day to day errands, at around 5 pm, I was moving around the city and I found myself in a “wow” moment.

I rarely start conversations with Uber drivers, but we had a whole session, praising the good work Mr President had done, we even wished him well.

Little did I know that only four hours later, I would learn of his demise.

No human is perfect, no human is righteous, and we fall short all the time.

However this man, this man… gave purpose to most of us. He taught us (of course the hard way) that nothing comes easy, we need to work hard to earn a decent living.

He taught us to value money, he taught us to live within our means, he taught us to push harder to get to where we want to, he taught us to be independent, he taught us to be open-minded, he never made it easy for us because anything easy will always be temporary.

Dictatorship? Listen, soft leaders make soft people and tough leaders make tough people.

We are strong today because he was straight, bold, and strict with us.

Every good thing we have now as a country is because he pushed for us to have it in one way or another, had he asked diplomatically do you think he would accomplish what he has accomplished?

God knew we needed a leader with a strong character to get to where we are now.

To many, he’s the best Pan- African President in Africa. One who refused to lockdown his country during Covid, most of the citizens live hand to mouth, we couldn’t afford to go on a lockdown.

One who investigated and sued a major tax-evading company in Tanzania and one who improved our infrastructure.

Despite his shortcomings, he did and sacrificed a lot for this country, enough for us to be grateful. I will miss him.

Many wanted to see self-development in his leadership but his main focus was public development, he managed to bridge the gap between the poor and the rich, and this is what we need as a country, to all live a somewhat better life.

Sectors that have a huge contribution to our economy, he made better, they are now able to provide more than before, which is a good thing.

In a short period of time, he accomplished most of the things he said he would as he was running for president.

The transition has not been easy or smooth for most of us, but it was necessary.

The fear of uncertainty will kick in but we should always remember to turn to God, as much as it hurts to lose our beloved President.

He too believed in God and his works; this is a big lost to the country as a whole, but we will bounce back, better.

My heart goes out to the family, friends and everyone who is saddened by this loss.

May his soul rest in eternal peace. Forever in my heart.



