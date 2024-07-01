Dani Msuya: How social media connects Tanzanian-born property investor with his motherland

Dani Msuya rose to fame on Instagram by posting amusing videos.

His chosen username, ‘@mpareusa,’ not only pays homage to his Pare heritage but also adds a touch of humour, reflecting the experiences of an ordinary Pare man living in the United States.

Dani now resides in the state of Maine, in the northeastern United States.

He first set foot on US soil in 2015 to pursue a Master’s degree in Business Administration at Lincoln University in Oakland, California.

It was at this institution that he met his future wife, a native of Maine.

After graduation, they moved to her home state, where they got married and started a family with the birth of their son.

Settling in Maine is not for the faint-hearted, especially for someone coming from the warm and sunny climate of Dar es Salaam.

Moving to a state where winter temperatures frequently drop below freezing was a significant adjustment for Dani.

It was a challenging turning point that he had to endure.

The cuisine was vastly different from the Ugali and meat he enjoyed in Tanzania.

However, over time, he adapted to the new flavours and dishes.

Married to a woman of a different race—a Caucasian woman—added to the cultural challenges Dani faced, yet he adeptly overcame them despite residing in an area with a small black population.

It took him time to earn the trust of his wife's family, navigating the complexities of interracial marriage and integration into a predominantly white community.

Still, their love and bond gave him the strength to endure the transformation and settle in, but not a single day goes by without him missing Tanzania.

“I am still adjusting to the new life; it is never easy. I miss Tanzania every day,” he said.

Between flipping houses and being a father, Dani realised he had enough time to browse the internet, and out of boredom, he created the first video content and posted it on Instagram.

To his surprise, the clip went viral and garnered positive feedback, reconnecting Dani with long-lost friends from his primary and secondary school days in Tanzania.

He didn't even invest heavily in buying a camera or any equipment to film the clip.

He just used his phone, but the response was so big that he decided that he would be posting daily.

As Dani's follower count grows, so does his influence, but he remains uninterested in monetizing his social media presence.

His priority is raising awareness about Tanzania, which is why he includes the Tanzanian flag in all his posts.

Many people, unfamiliar with the flag's origin, have approached him, and he gladly shares information about Tanzania.

He takes pride in serving as a tourism ambassador for his homeland, playing a small yet significant role in promoting its beauty and culture.

Surprisingly, his posts have become a remedy for his homesickness.

He is reconnecting with old friends and making new friends in Tanzania and that makes him feel closer to home.

On two occasions, Dani had to fly back home with his wife.

The last time he came back as an American citizen, he took his wife to Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, and around national parks and showed her the beauty of Tanzania.

As a property investor, Dani is enthusiastic about investing in Tanzania.

However, the primary obstacle he faces is the lack of dual citizenship, a privilege enjoyed by many other African citizens but still a contentious issue in Tanzania.

This concern weighs heavily on Dani as he considers investing in Tanzania.

Despite being born in Tanzania and having his parents reside in their ancestral home in Kilimanjaro, he is automatically classified as a foreigner due to his American citizenship.

"I don't understand why I can't be considered a Tanzanian American. Why can't I own land in my own country?" Dani asks, frustrated by the limitations imposed despite his deep ties to Tanzania.

The prolonged debate over dual citizenship underscores a critical issue: once Tanzanians lose their citizenship, navigating taxation and investment rules in the country becomes significantly more complex, as they are then viewed as foreigners.

This reality is particularly challenging for many in the diaspora, who struggle to reconcile their deep connection to Tanzania with the practical hurdles they face as non-citizens.

"Once this issue is sorted out, everything else will fall into place. Look at Kenyans abroad enjoying the same rights as those at home," Dani remarked, highlighting the contrast and expressing hope for a resolution that would similarly benefit Tanzanians abroad.

During his nine years in the US, Dani has made significant strides, building a successful career and a loving family.

He attributes his achievements to his strong faith and belief in meeting and networking with the right people, as well as making sound decisions.

Dani has maximised every opportunity to enhance his skills.

While pursuing his Master’s degree in Business Administration, he also took a short course in real estate agency and learned to drive big trucks.

He sought these diverse skills to equip himself with practical abilities that would be valuable in various real-world scenarios.

Dani's advice is to never become complacent with existing knowledge but to continually strive to learn something new each day.

He emphasises the importance of personal growth through ongoing learning and skill development.

Above all, Dani underscores the importance of maintaining pride in one's African heritage.

He observes that many young Africans who relocate to the US often assimilate completely, adopting American culture and lifestyle while losing touch with their roots.

Read: US entrepreneur shares why he chose Tanzania

He encourages fellow Africans to embrace their heritage proudly amidst the journey of adapting to a new environment.

Some young Africans go to the extreme and join gangs seeking easy money and a quick way to success.

“As you work towards your dream, it's ok to do legal side jobs so you can earn a living and at the same time work towards your goal,” he advises.

At 33, Dani has always strived to emulate his father's example.

He comes from humble beginnings.

But his dad had always worked hard to put food on their table and that is what Dani is doing for his son.

Besides providing for him, he makes sure he is constantly in his life and present in all his games and activities that require his presence.

Dani is hopeful that one day he will be able to relocate his family back to Tanzania.

At the moment, he is hopeful that the government will keep a keen eye on dual citizenship, as it hasn’t harmed other African countries.

He questions why it would harm Tanzania and why lawmakers are hesitant.

For the moment, the closest way to stay in touch with home is on Instagram, and he keeps up to date with everything that is going on in Tanzania, in politics, and in entertainment.

He recently posted a funny video of an elderly lady dancing to Diamond Platnumz’s hit song Komasava.