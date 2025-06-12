From Switzerland to Lushoto: Hannes Müller experiencing Tanzania’s hospitality in its purest sense

Hannes Müller is a Swiss native with an impeccable command of the Kiswahili language—one would think he was born and raised in Bongo.

His visits to Tanzania have been numerous. He has hiked the scenic Lushoto Mountains and even dined with locals.

His joyful smile is infectious. It is no surprise he has made many friends among local communities, having also worked at an orphanage in Kilombero and volunteered in Morogoro town during his longer stays.

He keeps returning to the mountainous Usambara region. Its lush greenery shares similarities with the Swiss Alps, which are renowned for hiking and nature tourism.

His fluency in Kiswahili has not only made it easier for him to blend in with the locals but has also caused him to stand out as a curious anomaly.

He urges tourists to learn a little bit of the language.

Though tour guides can communicate well in English and other languages, he believes knowing a few Kiswahili words would be advantageous and serve as a gesture of respect to the people.

“One can even go further and learn local native languages, but with more than a hundred local languages, each with its own grammar and vocabulary, it’s not as easy as learning Kiswahili,” he observed.

“It is even better to learn more words than 'jambo', but it’s a challenge for Europeans to learn Kiswahili greetings, because our greetings are much restricted, while Kiswahili has numerous ways to ask how you are,” he said.

Learning basic words, learning how to order drinks and bidding farewell are among the simple acts that can significantly enhance interactions with locals.

Müller is fortunate to work for a publishing company that offers flexibility when it comes to taking vacations.

He sometimes takes a train to a neighbouring country spontaneously, but when he wants to fly to Tanzania, he ensures there is ample time to prepare.

He takes six to nine months of preparation to ensure he can meet all his friends and plan his activities thoroughly.

At the publishing company, he works on creating learning media for schools, ranging from traditional textbooks to electronic kits.

Although the job is not mentally draining, he appreciates the time it allows him to rejuvenate and travel.

He gets several weeks off to visit Tanzania, and hiking in Lushoto by the waterfalls is precisely what he needs to revitalise and view the world from a different perspective before resuming work.

The first time he heard of Lushoto, the picturesque town nestled in the Usambara Mountains, was from friends who would not stop praising its lush landscape, a popular escape from the heat.

The off-the-beaten-track appeal and the stretch of hills with waterfall streams cascading over rocks were too captivating to ignore.

His Tanzanian friend recommended a host with whom he would stay on his first visit to the country—a lovely experience with a courteous host who made him feel at home.

Tanzania has long benefited from an inflow of European tourists seeking safari adventures.

Müller said what appeals to them are visits to national parks, undertaking challenges such as climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, and then savouring the serendipity of sitting on the white sands of Zanzibar’s beaches, basking in the sun while watching the ocean waves.

Being able to dive into an entirely different world is the experience tourists seek. It is about interacting with locals, not merely hotel staff.

He says what is unique about Tanzania is the hospitality, the kindness and the friendliness of its people.

He has personally made many friends to the extent that he has become like a family member to them.

He observed that most Tanzanians lead an easygoing life, unlike the stressful life in Europe associated with work.

Thus, it is very comforting to escape that temporarily and live a carefree life in Tanzania among friends.

Having a moment to look at everyday life from another perspective, to enjoy life and take time to talk and care for each other—these are the greatest benefits of his visits to Tanzania.

“I have become friends with Mahmoud, who is a guide and has become my friend and my brother,” he said.

Müller made more friends in Lushoto. Despite the long flights from Switzerland to Tanzania, all trips are well worth the effort, and he keeps going back for the stress-free hikes in the mountains.

He advises European travellers to take their time in the country and not to rush their experiences. “Tourists should stop rushing, like we do it at home,” he said.

“Slow down life and live for the moment, and observe nature with a keen eye.”

Müller is impressed with the level of hospitality he has experienced in Tanzania.

Instead of focusing solely on increasing tourist numbers, he advocates for tourism models that benefit local communities surrounding attractions such as national parks, ancient ruins, and mountains.

These benefits, he suggests, should not be limited to wealthy investors operating posh hotels.

He believes locals should have a say in how tourism is conducted in their areas so that it becomes a matter of mutual interest and respect, rather than tourists arriving and locals receiving only scraps or leftovers—which might not be helpful or may even prove challenging for them.

“Sustainable tourism is very difficult to achieve,” he added.

Müller has also invited his family and friends to accompany him to Tanzania.

His parents, brothers, and close friends have all been to Lushoto, and the trips have created unforgettable memories.

“When we meet, we remember our time in Tanzania, the nice moments we cherish,” he said.

“They keep asking about the people they met back in Tanzania, they remember them and they are grateful to know what Tanzania is like,” he added.

The curiosity about Tanzania is not limited to family and friends. He receives numerous questions from people upon learning that he has been to the land of Kilimanjaro.

People who have never travelled outside the Western world often express concerns about security and the reliability of transportation. He always reassures them.

“Everywhere you go, one takes precaution. It’s not only true for Tanzania but applies across the world when you are a stranger,” he mentioned.

To friends who have visited other African countries but not Tanzania, he always highlights the uniqueness of Tanzanian people.

“In Tanzania, you experience hospitality in its purest sense,” he said.

He remains fascinated by the breathtaking natural scenery and deeply appreciates the chance to escape into rural areas like Lushoto, where life unfolds at a more humane pace.

His experiences have left an indelible impression, compelling him to encourage others to discover not just Tanzania's landscapes, but its soul.

“It is not only the mountains or the beaches that stay with you. It is the people,” he concluded.