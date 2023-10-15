If you must wed, try not to be a financial burden to others

Inside Peter’s office drawers there are numerous cards of fancy designs all inviting him to contribute towards weddings. That is not to mention more cards at home also calling for more contributions towards the same cause.

On average, he and his spouse are supposed to cough up a whopping Sh 500,000 in total.

This is a shared problem in Tanzania where the burden of wedding contributions is becoming bothersome and simply untenable owing to the considerable financial strain they cause.

Cultural expectations of having lavish weddings, traditional rites have turned weddings, which would otherwise have been joyous occasions, into nightmares.

Demands by relatives and friends to contribute towards weddings has become an irritating exercise, but most people have their hands tied.

The fear of being ostracised by family and friends haunts many, such that they have to part with large amount of money against their will and at the expense other mandatory household expenditures.

This calls for a complete change in our attitudes towards contributions.

In a survey conducted by Life&Style, the minimum amount for wedding contributions is Sh50,000 for a single contribution and Sh80,000 to Sh100,000 for a double.

Sharifa Msofe, a resident in Kigamboni says that many people have been using weddings as an opportunity to enrich themselves through contributions.

“Usually, the amount contributed does not necessarily tally with the actual expenditure of weddings. Indeed, a plate of food and a couple of drinks cannot possibly cost Sh100,000. Assuming one has three or four weddings to contribute to. The amount you pay is equivalent to someone’s salary,” she said.

She adds that couples and their families take advantage of contributors to make extra money to use to elevate themselves after the wedding.

“It’s indeed very annoying. I contribute to weddings not because I want to but for fear of being seen as one who does not support family and friends and therefore become excluded. Also, there’s always a lingering thought that someday, they in turn will be required to reciprocate when it is time for my son or daughter to wed. I hate these donations because they are not practical and are almost always irrelevant and oblivious to the current cost of living today,” she added.

Many people are hard hit by the adverse economic situation and it feels like one is being forced quietly to contribute against their will.

“Members of family and friends tend to isolate you and will not contribute to you when you need them to. They might even fine you for not giving towards a wedding.

In her opinion, people are sometimes forced to borrow money for a wedding.

“If I had a choice, I would not contribute a single dime. Sometimes, I am forced to dig deep in the family’s wallet, a sacrifice that is unnecessary. When it comes to borrowing to finance a one-day occasion, it leaves one wondering if a wedding is worth the trouble,” she adds.

Onesmo Shayo, a resident of Tabata thinks that weddings have evolved to become cash cows.

Other than contributing the bare minimum, inflated amounts are simply not meant to make the occasion successful but a scheme to politely defraud friends and family – a scam to create capital for the wedding couple and their relatives.

“Contributions are not used as intended by many families. The money goes to other uses instead.

The first thing that happens is that committees are cobbled up and but even before the weddings take place, contributions meant for the wedding start being used.

“Tanzanians have made it a tradition to ask for large amounts of money instead of appreciating that times are hard. They are oblivious to the fact that channelling the whole ill-afforded income to a one-day occasion is actually outrageous and not tenable,” he says.

He adds that he detests wedding contributions because in between, there is enough time in which families can source other avenues to generate funds besides coercing family and friends. He further wonders if it is not more sensible to contribute towards more deserving situations such as illnesses other than weddings.

“In some cases, those lavishly contributing towards weddings have relatives in dire need for help to clear hospital bills. It is ironic how some people make preference to donate towards weddings leaving out other essentials such as medical funds or even school fees,” he added.

He notes further that people would rather donate towards weddings but will be reluctant to donate towards someone’s health bills. When the sick die, they will be the first to console with the bereaved yet they had every opportunity to save a life by having a fundraiser but chose the wedding instead.

“We have our priorities all wrong and we should start being realistic about contributions. Contributions afford time for showing off and trying to outdo each other,” he says.

Tanzanian families need to build a culture of accepting and making do with little they have. The desire for families to go for weddings that are beyond their reach is what has fuelled this habit. Why not have weddings that are cost effective? Shouldn’t people contribute what they can afford and avoid the agonies of making the society pay for what they can ill afford?

“Let’s not hold wedding ceremonies for the purpose of showing off, worrying what others will think if we held smaller weddings,” he says.

Agness Amingu, a resident of Ukonga says there is a need for families to reconsider reducing contributions to avoid unnecessary strain since these are tough economic times.

“Imagine a person has to contribute Sh50,000 to different wedding preparation meetings. I think we should reduce the amount of money to make it pocket friendly and affordable considering the fact that most Tanzanians are either on mid-low income situations,” she says.

She adds that it is good for society members to support each other in wedding contributions but it shouldn’t be a must.

Ms Zabibu Idrissa, a sociology lecturer at the St Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT) in Mwanza; says that weddings in Tanzania hold a deep cultural significance; symbolising unity, family bonding, and community relationships.

“Unfortunately, these cultural values have often been overshadowed by excessive financial contributions and elaborate ceremonies,” she says.

Customarily, individuals are expected to contribute both financially and materially to the wedding preparations, placing an immense burden on family members, friends, and even relatives.

“This cultural expectation has evolved into a societal pressure that ignores financial disparities and the economic realities faced by many Tanzanians,” she shares.

She says the burden of wedding contributions falls heavily on both the couple and their social network, creating a host of negative financial consequences.

“For the bride and groom-to-be, the pressure to meet societal expectations often leads to financial distress and an accumulation of debt,” she says.

She continues: “Many couples are forced to live under strained financial circumstances after the wedding as they struggle to recover.”

Alfani Mduge, a sociologist also based in Mwanza says the expectation of contributions affects the social dynamics of relationships. Family and friends, who are seen as obligated to contribute, face the dilemma of meeting these demands without jeopardising their own financial stability.

“This burden can lead to strained relationships as individuals feel trapped between societal expectations and their own financial limitations,” he says.

He adds that the burden of wedding contributions extends beyond the individual level, impacting the society as a whole.

“In recent years, wedding costs have skyrocketed, with couples keen on outdoing each other often organising extravagant celebrations that strain their finances,” he adds.