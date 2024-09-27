Isimila stone pillars: Iringa’s archaeological attractions

Located in the southern highlands of Tanzania, Iringa is home to some of the most striking tourist attractions away from the Northern Circuit.

Isimila Stone Pillars stand to be one of the most significant archaeological formations, and it is slowly creating a buzz among sight-seers and nature lovers, sitting between the Udzungwa Mountains and Ruaha National Park just 20 kilometres from the vibrant Iringa town near Ugwachanya village.

Several transport options are readily available from the town centre to the Pillars; the good old public buses, taxis, or the popular boda boda will adequately drop you at the Ugwachanya village and you will be a few minutes away from the Isimila Stone Pillars. At the entrance, you are welcomed at the interpretive centre, an information centre with details about the geological and archaeological significance of the site, with displays of the tools and other facts about the place you are about to visit.

This is where you can also get a local guide, and it is highly recommended you do so. The reddish, brown-coloured pillars are magnificently conspicuous to visitors.

Looking like dilapidated hills in the middle of a jungle, the Isimila stone pillars are composed of sandstones and were formed by soil erosion.

The deep channels in the sandstones are large enough for a human to walk through, allowing you to see the pillars up close.

The water streams that flowed over half a million years ago, as studied by archaeologists, are suggested to have led to the formation of the pillars. During the rainy season, the water flowing downstream to the local rivers follows the same path it did hundreds of thousands of years ago.

Archaeologists suggest that the area was once inhabited by early humans in the Stone Age.

The canyon left from where they presume used to be the river is one of the evidences of the lives of Homoerectus in this area.

Isilimila has always fascinated archaeologists. In 1957, American students from the University of Chicago conducted their first excavation, studying the Stone Age tools used by Homo erectus around the area. In 1969-1970, archaeologists from the University of Illinois conducted the second excavation. The locals have many tales, beliefs, and legends that they associate with the landmark.

Upon seeing these magnificent yet mysterious soil compositions, it’s easy to understand why the community around them would think they represent something supernatural.

When visiting the stone pillars, the locals will have tales about the pillars being the protectors of their land, keeping evil spirits at bay.

The beliefs are old but remain strong today.

The local dwellers view the stone pillars as a symbol of strength and good fortune.At the height of more than 23 feet, some legends speak of these gigantic pillars of once being giants who were cursed and turned into stone as a form of punishment due to their disobedience.

Old folks would repeat these stories to kids as they sat around a fire, teaching them obedience and respect, and these kinds of oral teachings became local legends that added to the mysticism of the Isabela Stone Pillars.

For just 2000 Tanzanian shillings for East African visitors and 10 dollars for tourists from other countries, Isimila Stone Pillars is a place to visit, the hikers’ paradise, and a stunning location for photography and exploring the environment.

Its flora and fauna are stunning, with a variety of animal and plant species that provide ample opportunity for nature observation.

Isimila is never crowded with many tourists, which makes it a perfect place for those who seek time to be by themselves and close to nature.

The hills and valleys offer a breathtaking view of the area.

Isimila Stone Pillars are conveniently located close to another spectacular tourist attraction in Iringa, Ruaha National Park.For the ultimate experience, you are advised to take a local guide. These young boys and girls have a vast trove of knowledge, and engaging them will reveal more about the pillars than what you will read in any books or on Google.

The insight into the geology and ecology, as well as the local cultural stories, are often fascinating as you walk around the site. Since the first international team of archaeologists from American universities stepped foot at Isimila, the site has proven to be of significant value to those keen on learning about geology; it has been a major stop for students and researchers from across the world.

Like most communities in Tanzania that surround a tourism site, the local economy of communities around Isimila is supported by tourism activities, providing valuable income that makes the promotion of conservation efforts a possibility for the locals to know the financial benefit of taking good care of the site.

Interacting with locals is encouraged, and people in Iringa are generally very kind and ready to offer assistance; furthermore, Iringa boasts of tasty local cuisine one must try when visiting, from its nutritious millet porridge served during the breakfast, so if you get to Isimila in the morning, be sure to sit in a local restaurant and have a cup of hot porridge to warm you up before exploring the hills and the valleys where the temperature might plummet and get really cold.

In the evening, grilled meat, usually goat or cow, served with spicy sauce is a favoured delicacy in Iringa, known in its Kiswahili word nyama choma. This feast can be taken as a celebration after a long walk up and down Isimila Stone Pillars.