Silvanus Mauki: Tanzanian videographer on mission to promote tourism

By Anganile Mwakyanjala

For decades, even before Hollywood blockbusters such as The Ghost and the Darkness showed the exploits of vicious African lions, filming the Tanzanian wilderness was the work of a foreign filming crew.

They would travel thousands of miles and set camp in the bush, sometimes for months and years, to capture the Tanzanian wildlife.

Most of these productions would be broadcast in America and other parts of the Western world, and ironically, that’s how most Tanzanians first saw their animals; on the screen.

It was all the production of men who didn’t call Tanzania home.

But now, with advanced technology and the expanding filming industry in Tanzania, many Tanzanian young men and women have taken it upon themselves to go to the Serengeti and other national parks and film animal documentaries for the local audience.

Silvanus Mauki is a member of the Safari Channel, a television channel that’s a subsidiary of the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC).

The Tumaini University graduate has been a cameraman at TBC1 for more than a decade, and when TBC decided to start a tourism channel dubbed Safari Channel, he was tasked with filming locally produced documentaries for the local audience.

In December 2019, while the country was promoting local tourism, he was part of the crew that was sent to climb Kilimanjaro Mountain while filming the whole process for the documentary that the Safari Channel was producing.

“It was never a small feat; sometimes we would ask the porters to help us carry the camera while we conserved energy so that we could be able to have a proper shoot in the places we had to film,” Mauki remembers.

In 2020, around December, when Tanzania was about to celebrate its independence anniversary, he was again attached to a group of soldiers who climb every year and post the Tanzanian flag on top of Kilimanjaro.

On December 5, Mauki climbed with the soldiers. He says climbing Mount Kilimanjaro is never for the weak-hearted.

“It is my national duty to climb the mountain and shoot live broadcasts so that Tanzanians can see it on their television screens,” he says.

“I have to thank the government for starting the Safari Channel and promoting local tourism; without that, I would not be doing the tourism videography,” he says.

The 2019 safari documentary that they produced did impress the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa), which came on board and joined hands with the Safari Channel for more productions.

The issue of the quality of local safari documentaries as compared to Western productions watched in American cinema halls is debatable.

Mauki believes that though they are new to the game, they have learned quickly, and their production quality and techniques are improving.

They have had opportunities to learn from Japanese, American, and Chinese crews who come to Tanzania for tourism television productions.

The Tanzanian government’s installation of the national fibre network and communication tower in Kilimanjaro has made cellular and internet access available at the highest point in Africa.

Of course, this has made it easy for broadcasting crews to do any live courage at the summit.

“Our productions in the wilderness would take a week, but for the foreign production crews, they have big budgets and time to spend months on just one documentary, and that works to their advantage,” he observed.

Mauki poses for a photograph when climbing Mount Kilimanjaro recently. PHOTO | COURTESY

To climb the highest mountain in Africa is not a walk in the park, and to carry the film production equipment and frame every scene with perfection, the task just gets more daunting, but that is what Mauki does for a living.

“I was never worried because it’s something I always wanted to do, and the porters sing songs to drive up morale among climbers,” he says.

The porters, popularly referred to as wagumu, “the hardcore,” not only help carry the heaps of bags full of climbers’ essentials for the journey but also have amazing war cries and songs that, when sung, would make even the legs worn out due to the long climbs feel energised again and willing to go an extra mile, making the Kilimanjaro climb more of a celebratory event than a tedious ascend to the top.

Mauki has had his share of memories while climbing Kilimanjaro. He remembers meeting a tourist climber who was bent on breaking the world record for climbing Kilimanjaro while running throughout.

The climber ran so fast that he even left his Porter miles behind. “I met his porter when they were descending, and when he asked me if I had seen the mountaineer, I told him he was more than two kilometres ahead,” he said.

Mauki also remembers a very popular porter known just by his alias Kiredio; they call him ‘Radio’ because he would speak nonstop from the base of the mountain to the summit.

He would tell them stories without tiring.“That was a big surprise, being that we are advised to speak as little as possible to conserve energy,” he said.

The sombre mood engulfed the Safari Channel production family when one of their fellow cameramen, Mr Joakim Kapembe, died in the line of duty.

He had just taken part in the live production at the summit and died on the way down. Messages of condolence came from the highest offices in the land.

It was a big blow to TBC1, but Mauki says, “the best way to honour him is to make sure we do our job even better than before because he died doing what we all love.”

Safari Channel has made progress. Their documentaries are shown on board Air Tanzania, the nation’s flag-bearing airline, and the demand for subtitled documentaries to reach out to larger audiences has increased.

Now, their Swahili doxumebtrirs are translated into French, German, Japanese, and Arabic. Truly, Tanzanians are on the right path to controlling their own narrative.

Maybe one day locally produced safari documentaries will brace the screens in the West so they can hear the lion stories from the indigenous Tanzanians.