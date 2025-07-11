Tanzanian women at the forefront of redefining adventure tourism

By Dr Ellen Koppa

Tanzania has long been celebrated for its natural wonders—from the snow-capped heights of Mount Kilimanjaro to the vast plains of the Serengeti and the spice-scented shores of Zanzibar. Yet today, a new story is emerging—one that centres not only on the land, but on the women who are shaping how the world sees it.

From State House to safari trails, Tanzanian women are redefining the country’s tourism narrative. No longer is it solely about iconic landscapes or wildlife. It is increasingly a story of female leadership, resilience, and transformation—told through the voices of women who lead in boardrooms, ministries, coastal communities, and on the ground as tour guides, conservationists, and entrepreneurs.

At the helm of this shift is Her Excellency President Samia Suluhu Hassan, whose decision to feature in The Royal Tour documentary marked a watershed moment. Far from a ceremonial gesture, it was a bold act of ownership and visibility—inviting the global community to view Tanzania not as a distant safari stop, but as a living, breathing destination of opportunity.

Supporting this vision is Ambassador Dr Pindi Chana, the Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism. Under her stewardship, the sector has seen a remarkable resurgence, with international tourist arrivals rising from 922,692 in 2021 to over 2.1 million in 2024.

Domestic tourism has also surged, from under 800,000 to over 3.2 million. The foundations of this success were laid in part by Angela Kairuki, who served before Dr Chana and helped to institutionalise a more inclusive and strategic sectoral approach.

These women at the top have not only transformed policy and perception—they have changed the tone of leadership, blending expertise with empathy, and vision with visibility. Yet the impact is equally profound at grassroots level.

Across Tanzania, more women are breaking through into spaces once considered unreachable. Today, female-led tour companies such as Zara Tours, African Queen Adventures, Maasai Wanderings, Mauly Tours & Safaris, and Executive Bush Safaris are thriving. Women are not merely working in tourism; they are leading it—climbing mountains, driving safari trucks, narrating histories, and managing complex expeditions.

One such pioneer is Gloria Salema, a high-altitude trekking guide on Mount Kilimanjaro. Her calm strength and professionalism have made her a standout figure in an industry still heavily male-dominated. In the northern safari circuit, trailblazers like Hope Soyala and Maggie Simbeye are guiding tourists with precision and passion, leaving an indelible mark on every visitor they encounter.

In Zanzibar, women such as Ayisha Mohammed, Fathiya Ali, and Salma Hussein are transforming cultural tourism through immersive experiences that interweave the archipelago’s Swahili identity with its maritime legacy. These guides are not just narrating history—they are embodying it.

Yet, for all their achievements, these women face persistent barriers. Basic resources—such as weather-appropriate clothing, proper footwear, and sanitation facilities—remain out of reach for many. Certification programmes and field gear are costly, while childcare responsibilities often conflict with the demands of long tours or expeditions. Moreover, female guides and porters frequently contend with social stigma and safety risks in remote areas.

As a former planning officer with the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa), I witnessed first-hand how infrastructure planning has often failed to reflect the realities of a diversifying workforce. Protected areas, including Mount Kilimanjaro, lack sanitation facilities suitable for women—highlighting a structural blind spot that must urgently be addressed.

Despite these challenges, Tanzanian women in adventure tourism continue to press forward. For them, guiding is more than a job—it is an act of self-determination. It generates income, dignity, and community influence. These women become mentors, entrepreneurs, and changemakers—defying outdated gender norms and inspiring new generations of girls.

To genuinely empower female guides and porters, we must prioritise foundational investments. Facilities like rest areas, portable toilets, and gear stations are not luxuries—they are necessities. Training programmes must be gender-inclusive, with pathways for women to qualify as safari drivers, marine interpreters, and conservation leaders. Equally important is digital inclusion, which enables women to market their services, attract clients, and fully participate in the formal economy.

Mentorship remains a powerful tool in this journey. For every Gloria, Hope, or Ayisha who has climbed to the top of her profession, many more are just beginning their ascent. Seasoned female professionals who offer guidance, support, and solidarity nurture more than skill—they nurture resilience, ambition, and vision.

During my years at Tanapa, I was mentored and inspired by women like Betrita James, Noelia Myonga, Cecilia Mtanga, Sekela Mwangota, Dr Halima Kiwango, Dr Yustina Kiwango, Haika Bayona, Steria Ndaga, Angela Nyaki, Jully Lyimo, Beatrice Kessy, and Catherine Mbena—whose leadership quietly redefined excellence.

At community level, organisations such as the Female Guides Community Initiative and the Tanzania Women Guides Foundation are doing vital work. Their initiatives—from fundraising for safari vehicles to supplying gear and running safety programmes—deserve more visibility and support. Those seeking meaningful ways to contribute to inclusive tourism should consider partnering with or donating to these efforts.

My own contribution includes this article, as well as preparations for the upcoming 2026 USA Travel and Tourism Investment Roadshow, which aims to raise funds for female guides’ training, clothing, and equipment. My long-term aspiration is to establish a dedicated organisation that advocates for women in adventure tourism—focusing on healthcare, childcare, field gear, and mentoring.

I deliberately chose to share my research here, in a Tanzanian newspaper, rather than in international academic journals. This is a conscious act of decolonising knowledge. If we are to build an equitable tourism industry, our stories must first serve the communities that live them.

This work is deeply personal. It is shaped not only by my research, but by the courage and grace of the women I have met along the way. Their voices—and their footsteps—are transforming the tourism landscape.

To President Samia Suluhu Hassan, thank you for showing Tanzanian girls that State House is within reach. To Dr Pindi Chana and Angela Kairuki, your vision has infused our sector with clarity and momentum. And to the women in the field—Gloria, Hope, Maggie, Ayisha, Fathiya, Salma, and so many others—you are the heartbeat of this new era.

You have turned trails into classrooms, burdens into credentials, and scepticism into respect. You remind us that true leadership begins before dawn, in the decision to lace up your boots and pursue the extraordinary—with resolve, integrity, and unmatched courage.







